MSC Cruises’ latest flagship, MSC World America, is set to make waves in the cruise industry after successfully completing its final sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean. This marks the final phase of preparation for the ship’s inaugural season, which will kick off from Miami to the Caribbean in April 2025.The MSC World America is MSC Cruises’ third LNG-powered ship and will be the 23rd ship in their fleet. This state-of-the-art vessel represents an evolution of the cruise line’s successful World Class platform, featuring re-imagined venues and concepts tailored specifically to the U.S. market. MSC World America promises a unique and luxurious cruising experience combining European style with American comfort.One of the standout features of MSC World America is its seven onboard districts, each designed to offer a range of tailored experiences. These districts will combine bars, restaurants, entertainment, and leisure facilities, catering to all travellers’ diverse needs and desires. Guests can look forward to an array of dining options, including the new Greek restaurant Paxos and the exclusive Eataly restaurant at sea. The ship also boasts new complimentary fast casual options, ensuring there’s something to tempt every palate. The new flagship will also debut two brand-new lounge concepts. The All-Stars Sports Bar offers an authentic game-day atmosphere with all-American flair and bar games, while The Loft is a multi-purpose venue perfect for comedy, karaoke, and more.The 22-deck MSC World America has a Gross Tonnage of 216,638, measures 1,093 feet in length and 154 feet in width, and can accommodate 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew members. With 2,614 cabins and over 413,334 square feet of public space, the ship is designed to provide a comfortable and spacious environment for all guests.MSC World America is not only focused on luxury but also on sustainability. The ship’s use of LNG allows for a direct transition towards bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels. It is equipped with shore power connectivity, enabling the ship’s engines to be switched off while in port, thus eliminating local emissions and improving air quality. Additionally, the ship features an advanced wastewater treatment plant and a comprehensive onboard recycling management system to minimise waste.MSC World America will be officially named on April 9 at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, the largest terminal in the world. The ship’s maiden voyage will be a celebratory sailing to MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, before beginning its deployment in the Caribbean. Starting from April 12, the ship will sail alternating 7-night Eastern and 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries, with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.MSC Cruises’ current order book includes MSC World Asia, set to be delivered in 2026, and a yet-unnamed fourth World Class vessel in 2027. As MSC World America prepares to welcome its first passengers, it stands as a testament to MSC Cruises’ commitment to innovation, luxury, and sustainability in the cruise industry.