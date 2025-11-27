Nagaland CM receives Air India Express’ Tsüngkotepsü livery aircraft

Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, received Air India Express’ newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft at Dimapur Airport, featuring a livery inspired by the Tsüngkotepsü warrior shawl, an iconic symbol of Nagaland’s tribal heritage, marking the beginning of the airline’s association as the Official Travel Partner of the Hornbill Festival 2025. The event at Dimapur Airport brought the cultural spirit of the State to the fore, with traditional dancers from Nagaland creating a vibrant and evocative welcome that reflected the essence of the much-loved festival.

The Hornbill Festival, held annually from 1 to 10 December, is one of India’s most prominent cultural celebrations, drawing visitors from across the country and around the world. Often described as the ‘Festival of Festivals’. It showcases the diversity, craftsmanship, folklore, and community traditions of Nagaland’s many tribes. The festival offers a unique window into the State’s rich cultural landscape, and the partnership with Air India Express enhances tourism to the region, enabling more people to explore and celebrate Nagaland’s heritage.

Receiving the aircraft, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, said: “The Hornbill Festival is a celebration of our identity, unity, and artistic heritage, and we are pleased to have Air India Express as our Official Travel Partner this year. The Tsüngkotepsü livery is a meaningful gesture that honours the traditions of the Ao tribe and carries a part of Nagaland’s story across India. This partnership strengthens our efforts to welcome more visitors to Nagaland and deepen cultural understanding through an experience that reflects who we are as a people.”

Speaking about the association, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Government of Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival 2025. The spirit of Hornbill, vibrant, warm, expressive, and deeply rooted in culture, resonates strongly with our brand ethos and our Tales of India initiative, through which we celebrate the country’s many stories. The Tsüngkotepsü-inspired livery on our new aircraft VT-BWD is our tribute to Nagaland’s artistic legacy, and today’s ceremony reflects the State’s creative energy and cultural pride. We look forward to welcoming guests from across India to Xplore more of Nagaland and participate in the Hornbill festivities this year.”

To encourage travel to the State and the festival, Air India Express is extending a 15% discount for bookings from or to Dimapur made till 10 December 2025, applicable for travel till 15 December 2025, using the promo code ‘HORNBILL’ on the airline’s website and mobile app.

The airline has also created a Hornbill-themed experience with a dedicated photobooth for arriving travellers at Dimapur Airport and a community art canvas inspired by traditional motifs at the festival site at the Kisama heritage village.

The airline has also announced a contest offering guests the opportunity to win free flights. Participants can take a picture at the AIX photobooth at Dimapur Airport or at the community art canvas inspired by traditional motifs at the Hornbill venue in the Kisama Heritage Village, and upload it on Instagram, Facebook, or X by tagging @airindiax and using #XploreMore, with multiple winners to be selected during the festival period.

Air India Express operates daily flights connecting Dimapur to Guwahati, with convenient one-stop onward connectivity from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Patna. The flights between Dimapur and New Delhi has a short layover with no aircraft change at Guwahati, ensuring a smoother and more seamless travel experience. Across the Northeast region, the airline connects Guwahati with 126 weekly flights, Agartala with 21 weekly flights, Imphal with 21 weekly flights, and Dibrugarh with 14 weekly flights, strengthening mobility and access in the region.

Air India Express celebrates India’s cultural and festive fabric through thoughtful, guest-centric initiatives that incorporate local traditions into the travel experience. From Sattvik meals during Navratri and festive menus for Diwali and Onam, to gestures such as special edition rakhis onboard for Raksha Bandhan, the airline brings the warmth of India’s celebrations to the skies. The airline recently unveiled its new brand campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’ encouraging travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and discover new experiences. The airline also unveiled the new cabin experience on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft recently. The upgraded cabin features seats with superior padding, wider armrests, and legroom ranging from 29 to 38 inches. Each seat is equipped with in-seat USB charging ports, while the cabins feature ovens for serving hot ‘Gourmair’ meals, refreshed interiors with brand-new carpets, and advanced Boeing Sky Interior lighting, creating a modern, warm, and welcoming ambience that reflects the airline’s commitment to a comfortable and memorable flying experience.

As part of its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, Air India Express proudly showcases unique art and designs on its aircraft tails, representing the stories of India’s many regions. Alongside the Tsüngkotepsü design from Nagaland, the airline’s fleet features Akyobi, Moirang Phee, and Saphee Lanphee from Manipur, Gamosa and Jaapi from Assam, Idu Mishmi from Arunachal Pradesh, Khneng from Meghalaya, and Puanchei from Mizoram, honouring the artistic traditions of the Northeast and celebrating the spirit of India in flight.