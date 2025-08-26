Northern Mindanao communities step up as heritage guardians

Community members in Northern Mindanao recently trained as guardians of the Philippines' national heritage.

This was the result of the successful 14th run of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP)’s Conservation Goes to the Province programme.

Per a statement released on Monday, 25th August, parish secretaries, museum caretakers, pastoral councils, utility personnel, and parish representatives from the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro and the province of Camiguin underwent essential knowledge and skills workshop in preventive conservation and heritage preservation from 18th to 22nd August in Jasaan, Misamis Oriental.

In the same statement, the NHCP expressed gratitude to its local partners, including the Jasaan Parish Restoration and Development Committee, Inc., the Parish of the Immaculate Conception led by Rev Fr Elvin Bernard Simene, Mayor Redentor Jardin of Jasaan, and the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro.

Through Conservation Goes to the Province, the NHCP continues to empower Filipinos across the country, proving that heritage preservation is not only the work of experts but also of communities who live closest to history’s treasures.

Getting into the art of cultural conservation

Modules included the conservation of paper, textiles, wood, metal, and built heritage, as well as disaster risk management planning.

Participants engaged in hands-on training on documentation, condition assessment, and basic repairs of historic materials, ensuring they can apply these techniques directly within their communities.

Beyond technical training, the program also fostered deeper appreciation for heritage. Pocket lectures and demonstrations introduced participants to traditional bookbinding, inventory and accessioning of collections, preservation of religious images, vesting and guidelines for camarero organization, and heritage sketching for youth.

The program also introduced modern approaches, such as non-destructive analytical tools for material identification, bridging local practices with advanced conservation technology.