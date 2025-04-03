Norwegian Aqua: Setting Sail with Innovation and Adventure
- Aqua Slidecoaster: The world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, offering exhilarating rides as the longest and fastest slides at sea.
- Glow Court: A digital sports complex featuring an interactive LED floor for day games and transforming into a nightclub at night.
- Aqua Game Zone: A reimagined Galaxy Pavilion with retro arcade games, immersive virtual reality challenges, and interactive entertainment for all ages.
- “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince”: An immersive theatrical concert paying tribute to the legendary artist’s greatest hits.
- “Elements: The World Expanded”: An enhanced version of NCL’s fan-favourite show, blending acrobatics, magic, and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements.
- Sukhothai: NCL’s first Thai specialty restaurant, celebrating Thailand’s vibrant cuisine in an elegant setting.
- Planterie: A debut plant-based eatery located within Indulge Food Hall, catering to health-conscious cruisers with innovative dishes.