Norwegian Cruise Line invites guests to Experience More at Sea this summer

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) invites guests to "Experience More at Sea" with the freedom and flexibility to design the cruise vacation of their dreams.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) invites guests to “Experience More at Sea” with the freedom and flexibility to design the cruise vacation of their dreams. Those sailing this summer can head to bucket-list destinations such as Alaska and Europe on NCL’s newly revitalised ships, and enjoy the experiences offered by fun-in-the-sun itineraries in the Caribbean and Bermuda. NCL president David J Herrera explained that the cruise line has invested significantly in new and newly renovated ships to give guests more to do, more to enjoy, and more value for their vacation in some of the hottest destinations this summer. Herrera said: “Summer travel season is here, and with the ability to unpack once and enjoy multiple destinations in one vacation, a cruise is the best option for travelers looking for incredible value. Whether you are dreaming of an adventure in Alaska, a cultural discovery in Europe or dipping your toes in the sand on a beach in the Caribbean, NCL has a great vacation for every type of traveler this summer.”

A new fleet sails to the Alaskan frontier Through October 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line will boast the youngest fleet sailing to Alaska with five ships cruising to the region from convenient departure ports in the US and Canada including Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, offering guests more opportunity to enjoy one of the most scenic destinations in the world. This summer, guests can enjoy three of NCL’s recently renovated Breakaway-Plus class ships, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy, which were custom-built to cruise Alaska. The vessels feature expansive observation lounges for sweeping vistas as well as the Waterfront, the outdoor promenade designed to enhance guests’ connection to the sea with al fresco dining, bars and lounge spaces. Additionally, just revitalized this year, Norwegian Bliss offers a brand-new outdoor venue, Horizon Park, a versatile, gathering space providing a variety of experiences from lawn-style games such as cornhole to giant Jenga and reclining loungers for optimal views of the Last Frontier. Sister ships, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy, also feature refreshed spaces from recent dry docks such as the new addition of Spice H2O, the adults-only, complimentary outdoor area tucked away from the main pool deck, and a spacious and newly expanded Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, respectively. In addition to offering guests newly enhanced ships purposely built to sail Alaska, the brand provides adventure seekers and wildlife lovers with the most departure sailings from Seattle this summer season. Through October 2025, NCL offers guests round-trip, seven-day cruises every Saturday or Sunday aboard Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore visiting some of the most beautiful locations in Alaska including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia. The sailings also include a stop in Icy Strait Point, Alaska, home to the largest Native Tlingit village in the state and a true wilderness experience where the landscape is teeming with whales, bears, otters and more. Aboard Norwegian Joy, guests can enjoy a variety of round-trip nine and 10-day itineraries from Seattle with six to seven days in port to truly immerse themselves in the lush landscape and wildlife of the Last Frontier. For more time in the Alaskan region, guests can also take advantage of NCL’s incredible Cruisetour offering which provides travelers with more days to explore the destination including a visit to the Denali National Park; a riverboat cruise and city tour in Fairbanks, Alaska; a tour of the Iditarod sled dog musher’s camp; and so much more.

The ultimate European summer When cruising with NCL, guests have the freedom and flexibility to design the European summer vacation of their dreams with a variety of port-immersive sailings with almost no days at sea and an average of 10 hours at each stop. With over 150 unique itineraries for guests to choose and eight ships visiting the region, including two ships that were renovated just this year, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic, and two of NCL’s newest ships in the fleet, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. While sailing through the Mediterranean on the newly enhanced Norwegian Breakaway, guests can experience the all-new Silver Screen Bistro, an immersive movie and dining venue for the whole family to enjoy and the brand-new Horizon Park, an outdoor recreation area on top of the ship to bring guests beautiful 360° views of the ocean. Additionally, guests can kick off their European adventure on the revitalized Norwegian Epic, which just recently left her dry dock on May 8, 2025. Norwegian Epic features more expansive spaces for guests including a reimagined Kids’ Aqua Park and a newly expanded Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor oasis, with more lounge chairs and private cabanas. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of nine, 10, 11 and 12-day cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Venice (Trieste), Italy to some of the most historic cities in Europe including Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Salerno, and Messina (Sicily), Italy; as well as visits to the beautiful Greek Isles such as Santorini, Mykonos and Olympia (Katakolon), Greece. In addition to sailing aboard refreshed ships, guests can embark on their European dream vacation aboard some of NCL’s newest ships in the fleet, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, sailing a variety of Baltic, Northern Europe and Greek Isles cruises. These bucket-list itineraries feature visits to Copenhagen, Denmark; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm (Nynashamn), Sweden; Berlin (Warnemünde), Germany; Amsterdam (Ijmuiden), Netherlands; and Brussels / Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium.