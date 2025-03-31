Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail with Norwegian Aqua and Prepares Norwegian Luna for Launch
- Bahamas and Caribbean: Departing from Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), she will sail to NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, alongside other stunning tropical destinations.
- Bermuda: In August and September 2025, she will sail from NYC to Bermuda, delivering picturesque views and captivating experiences.
- Aqua Slidecoaster: Thrilling water attraction offering excitement and fun for all ages.
- Sukhothai Restaurant: An authentic culinary journey into Thai flavours, a first for NCL.
- State-of-the-Art Amenities: Spacious staterooms, indulgent dining options, and tailored experiences that create the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation.