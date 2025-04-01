Celebrate the legacy of Nicolas Anelka in an immersive hotel room experience at Novotel Shanghai Hongqiao, blending iconic design, storytelling, and world-class hospitality.

Legendary Room at Novotel Shanghai Hongqiao

Novotel, in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is delighted to unveil the Legendary Room celebrating PSG Legend’s Nicolas Anelka at Novotel Shanghai Hongqiao. As part of the global Novotel Legendary Rooms initiative, this immersive and bespoke hotel room brings to life the legacy of one of PSG’s most iconic players, offering guests a unique blend of storytelling, design, and hospitality.

A Tribute to a Football Legend

The Novotel Legendary Room at Novotel Shanghai Hongqiao pays homage to Nicolas Anelka, a football legend with a deep connection to both Paris and Shanghai. Trained at the Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, Nicolas Anelka played 69 matches for the Club. Later in his career, he made headlines in China by joining Shanghai’s top football Club as both a player and coach, in one of the most high-profile transfers in Chinese football history. His remarkable journey across these two cities made him the perfect fit for this Novotel Legendary Room in Shanghai.

A Unique Hospitality Experience

Guests of the Legendary Room can expect a personalised journey that blends the thrill of football with Novotel’s signature hospitality. Highlights include:

Exclusive memorabilia and decor reflecting Nicolas Anelka’s career.

Digital content sharing behind-the-scenes stories and personal insights from Nicolas Anelka.

Locally inspired touches that celebrate Shanghai and China.

Novotel’s thoughtful amenities, offering the perfect balance of comfort and connection.

Digital Content Exclusively for Guests

Guests of the Legendary Room unlock exclusive digital content upon check-in. This includes behind-the-scenes insights into Nicolas Anelka, featuring interviews, career highlights, and iconic PSG moments. The digital content includes Shanghai recommendations inspired by the legend’s favourite spots, while younger fans can enjoy interactive content connecting them to Nicolas Anelka. Blending innovation and storytelling, this digital experience enhances the Legendary Room, creating lasting memories for every guest.

A Celebration of Balance, Hospitality, and Football

Ken Wong, Chief Commercial Officer of Accor Greater China, commented: “Research shows that both business and leisure travellers seek not only comfort and relaxation but also seamless, efficient hotel services that allow them to unwind and make the most of their time. At Novotel, we believe travel is not just about reaching a destination—it is about living the moment, embracing passion, and creating meaningful memories. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, Novotel is bringing a new layer of excitement to our guests’ journeys, enhancing their travel experience with balance, storytelling, and innovation.”

Attending the launch event, Nicolas Anelka, Paris Saint-Germain Legend, shared his excitement: “It’s an honor to see a part of my journey with Paris Saint-Germain and Shanghai celebrated in this room. Every detail has been carefully designed to reflect my career, my memories, and the spirit of the club. I hope visitors will feel this unique connection and experience a true immersion into the world of PSG.”

Adding to the celebration, Nadia Benmokhtar, Diversification and Merchandising Director of Paris Saint-Germain, noted: “With this collaboration, we aim to offer our fans a unique and memorable experience by allowing them to relive the key moments in the history of Paris Saint-Germain through its greatest legends. It is an honor to celebrate Nicolas Anelka and his legacy, through a project that transcends borders and embodies the spirit and greatness of Paris Saint-Germain.