Celebrate the legacy of Javier Pastore in an immersive hotel room experience at Novotel Jakarta Cikini, blending iconic design, storytelling, and world-class hospitality.

Novotel, in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is delighted to unveil the Legendary Room celebrating Javier Pastore at Novotel Jakarta Cikini. As part of the global Novotel Legendary Rooms initiative, this immersive and bespoke hotel room brings to life the legacy of one of PSG’s most iconic players, offering guests a unique blend of storytelling, design, and hospitality.

A Tribute to a Football Legend

The Legendary Room at Novotel Jakarta Cikini pays homage to Javier Pastore, renowned for his contributions to PSG and the wider football world. Designed to captivate both fans and travellers, the Legendary Room at Novotel Jakarta Cikini features memorabilia, interactive digital content, and decor inspired by Javier Pastore’s life and career.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by the iconic colours of Paris Saint-Germain, enhanced by exclusive themed details. A warm welcome includes specially curated PSG-themed amenities, such as sweet bites, chocolates, and a soft soccer ball, adding a personalised touch to the stay. The room features a pop art-inspired headboard with Pastore’s portrait, a vintage framed photograph, and a signed football jersey. A custom-designed carpet, themed cushions and bed linens, and window decal celebrate the magic of Paris. The space also showcases signed memorabilia, such as boots and a ball in a protective display, and a PSG-inspired lamp, bringing the energy of the stadium into the room. The Javier Pastore Legendary Room Experience is a perfect fusion of football passion and Novotel’s renowned comfort

Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia, expressed his excitement: “Javier Pastore is not just a football hero but a true inspiration to fans worldwide. We are thrilled to honour his legacy with this unique experience at Novotel Jakarta Cikini, Indonesia – one of our flagship Novotel addresses in Asia – proudly curating an unforgettable journey where guests can fully immerse themselves in his legendary story”.

A Unique Hospitality Experience

Guests of the Legendary Room can expect a personalised journey that blends the thrill of football with Novotel’s signature hospitality. Highlights include:

Exclusive memorabilia and decor reflecting Javier Pastore’s career.

Digital content sharing behind-the-scenes stories and personal insights from Javier Pastore.

Locally inspired touches that celebrate Jakarta, Indonesia.

Novotel’s signature amenities, offering the perfect balance of comfort and connection.

“At Novotel, we believe travel is about more than just a destination, it’s about passion, experience, and unforgettable moments. This is one of those moments,” said Jean-Yves Minet, Global Brand President for Novotel at Accor. “The Legendary Rooms build on the remarkable success of La Suite Novotel by ALL.com at Parc des Princes, which captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Our new experiential room concept with PSG extends this vision, creating opportunities around the world to bring fans closer to the game they love through innovative and unforgettable experiences that celebrate their heroes. This is more than a stay – it’s a journey into the story of football.”

Nadia Benmokhtar, Diversification and Merchandising Director of Paris Saint-Germain, adds: “With this collaboration, we aim to offer our fans a unique and memorable experience by allowing them to relive the key moments in the history of Paris Saint-Germain through its greatest legends. It is an honour to celebrate Javier Pastore and his legacy, through a project that transcends borders and embodies the spirit and greatness of Paris Saint-Germain”.

Digital Content Exclusively for Guests

Guests of the Legendary Room unlock exclusive digital content upon check-in. This includes behind-the-scenes insights into Javier Pastore’s career, featuring interviews, highlights, and iconic PSG moments. The digital content includes Jakarta recommendations inspired by the legend’s favourite spots, while younger fans can enjoy interactive content connecting them to Javier Pastore. Blending innovation and storytelling, this digital experience enhances the Legendary Room, creating lasting memories for every guest.