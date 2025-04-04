New South Wales (NSW) has recorded its highest-ever visitor expenditure, with domestic and international travellers spending $53.2 billion across the state—an increase of 3.6% year-on-year—according to new data from Tourism Research Australia for the year ending December 2024.

NSW and Sydney remain the top destinations for both domestic and international visitors, with the UK market playing a key role in the state’s tourism success.

In 2024, 324,700 UK visitors travelled to NSW, making up 54% of all UK visitors to Australia. UK travellers contributed significantly to the $12 billion international visitor expenditure, which rose 10.7% year-on-year. British visitors spent 7.4 million nights in NSW, with 90% visiting Sydney and 33% exploring regional NSW.

The latest results mark a major milestone in NSW’s post-pandemic tourism recovery. Sydney alone generated $15.9 billion in domestic tourism revenue, while the total domestic visitor spend reached $41.2 billion.

A growing interest in authentic cultural and nature-based experiences has fuelled demand for key tourism segments, particularly Aboriginal tourism. NSW remains Australia’s leading destination for Aboriginal tourism, with international visitor participation increasing by 43.9% compared to 2019.

Additionally, UK travellers are drawn to NSW’s renowned coastal and adventure experiences, contributing to the state’s position as the top destination for caravan and camping, welcoming five million domestic overnight visitors—up 2% on the previous year.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said: “The NSW visitor economy has surged past $53 billion for the first time in history, with more people visiting and spending in our state than anywhere else in the country. The UK continues to be a key market, with British visitors exploring Sydney and beyond in record numbers.

“Our focus is on unlocking opportunity and driving investment in our visitor economy. These results reflect the strength of our experience tourism approach, which connects visitors to our state’s unique offerings.

“The NSW Government remains committed to growing the sector further, with major investments, including the $16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, to attract more international flights and visitors from 2026.”

Fast Facts for UK Travellers:

324,700 UK travellers visited NSW in 2024, representing 54% of all UK visitors to Australia .

visited NSW in 2024, representing . UK visitors stayed 7.4 million nights and spent $791.3 million in NSW.

and spent in NSW. 48% of UK visitors were repeat travellers, highlighting NSW’s strong appeal.

were repeat travellers, highlighting NSW’s strong appeal. Sydney remains the most popular destination , with 90% of UK visitors spending time in the city .

, with . Regional NSW saw strong UK visitation , with 33% of British travellers exploring beyond Sydney .

, with . NSW recorded its highest-ever accommodation occupancy rates , peaking at 87% in Sydney and 70% across regional areas .

, peaking at and . The North Coast experienced an 11.1% increase in regional visitation, marking a strong recovery after the 2023 floods.

As the UK remains one of NSW’s strongest inbound markets, these results reinforce the state’s appeal as a must-visit destination for British travellers—from world-class city experiences in Sydney to iconic road trips, cultural landmarks, and stunning coastlines.