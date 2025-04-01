Oceania Cruises’ Riviera™ Sets Sail for Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
- Toscana – Authentic Italian fare using fresh, seasonal ingredients.
- Jacques – A French bistro curated by culinary icon Jacques Pépin.
- Red Ginger – A bold, pan-Asian gastronomic experience.
- Polo Grill – An elegant steakhouse.
- Terrace Cafe – Open-air dining featuring destination-themed dinners.
- Horizons – High tea with sweeping ocean views.
- Great Barrier Island Adventure in Auckland: Chartered fishing trips, stargazing, and an exploration of Auckland’s vibrant cityscape.
- Blue Mountains Scenic Journey from Sydney: A guided hike with a National Park Ranger, learning Dreamtime stories of the region’s Indigenous peoples.
- Komodos & Kangaroos: 22 days from Singapore to Sydney, exploring Bali, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, and more.
- South Pacific Archipelagos: 19 days from Sydney to Papeete, with stops at Mystery Island, Bora Bora, and Moorea.
- Maori Heritage Route: 14 days from Auckland to Sydney, visiting Rotorua, Christchurch, and Hobart.
- Melanesian Marvels: 21 days from Bali to Sydney, stopping at Port Moresby, Espiritu Santo, Suva, and Noumea.