Get ready to embark on a luxury voyage like no other asmakes its much-anticipated debut in, and the. As the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, Oceania Cruises is bringing its exceptional blend of exploration and gourmet indulgence to the region for the first time, offering travellers an unforgettable season of immersive itineraries.The 1,250-guestpromises to be the ultimate cruise experience for food and culture enthusiasts alike. From, the ship will host its debut season across Australia and New Zealand with voyages ranging from. Guests will explore a mix of iconic and hidden gems, fromto, and. Riviera’s immersive itineraries are designed to connect passengers with the rich culinary heritage of the destinations visited. Throughguests can dive into the local food scene, exploring everything from Australia’s world-class seafood to New Zealand’s legendary lamb, with excursions to markets, farms, and restaurants guided by expert ambassadors.Riviera is a ship designed for foodies. Its, a state-of-the-art cooking school at sea, offers hands-on classes inspired by regional flavours, including theexperience. Celebrating Australia and New Zealand’s finest ingredients, this culinary workshop will highlight the bounty of the sea, mountains, and vineyards. Dining aboard Riviera is unparalleled, withthat cater to every palate:Beyond its culinary offerings, Riviera features the, a creative space for artistic expression, and a full suite of enrichment activities including digital classes, mini golf, and the luxuriousTo elevate the Oceania experience further, guests can book pre- or post-cruise land programs. Highlights include:Riviera’s debut season offers a stunning range of itineraries showcasing the best of Australasia and the South Pacific:Chief Luxury Officerexpressed excitement about Riviera’s debut: “This new chapter reflects our commitment to offering exceptional, immersive experiences that celebrate the region’s diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes.” Riviera’s arrival in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific sets the stage for extraordinary voyages filled with cultural discovery, culinary delights, and five-star comfort. Whether it’s tasting fine wines, exploring local markets, or enjoying onboard enrichment activities, Oceania Cruises offers an unmatched experience.

