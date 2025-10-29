On the Scene: TDM Experiences Europe with Avalon Waterways – Day 1

As one of the world’s leading river cruise providers, Avalon Waterways has given global travellers the opportunity to experience some of Europe’s most beautiful locations whilst travelling in grand style.

Travel Daily Media’s very own Gary Marshall is currently aboard the Avalon Envision on its Romantic Rhine voyage which takes travellers from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Over the course of the eight-day voyage, Gary will be sharing sights as well as insights from some of Western Europe’s most amazing destinations.

Good beginnings

From Bangkok, Gary flew via Thai Airways from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Zurich Airport for the first leg of the journey.

Spending the first night of the trip at the Radisson Blu Zurich Airport, members of the Avalon Waterways team were on hand at the lobby to help travellers check into the voyage well before making their way to Basel.

The bus transfer to Basel from Zurich took about an hour and a half, and guests were welcomed with a good lunch before traversing the Swiss city’s storied streets for a walking tour.

Wilkommen in Basel

Gary shared his initial thoughts on Basel, saying: “It is an intriguing city: a mixture of the incredibly old and the startlingly new. You can feel the history with every step you take, but it’s also well-rooted in the modern world and very cosmopolitan thanks to the immigrants who made their way here over the centuries.”

That is not surprising, given how the earliest recorded mention of Basel dates way back to the year 786AD and its original Latin name of Willa hints at its origins as a Roman encampment.

In the earliest stage of its history, Basel’s economy was primarily agricultural, but this changed by the 19th century when the city’s extensive transport connections brought in industrialisation and a surge in economic growth.

This began early in the 20th century with the construction of a railway marshalling yard linking Basel with the town of Weil am Rhein in 1913, leading to the development of both communities into significant cities; and this growth was pushed further along by the establishment of the city harbour in 1934.

Following the Second World War, the influx of refugees and stateless persons enabled Basel to grow into the culturally diverse metropolis it is today.

Likewise, the merger of the communities of Ötlingen, Haltingen, and Märkt between 1971 and 1975 significantly increased the city’s scope.

All aboard the Avalon Envision

Come evening, Gary and other guests for the Rhine adventure made their way to the Avalon Envision for dinner as well as a safety briefing before the vessel makes its way down the Rhine.

Throughout this week, the Avalon Envision will be visiting several ports in Germany and France before its guests disembark in Amsterdam.

The Avalon Envision is part of the youngest fleet of ships on Europe's waterways, offering panoramic views of the surrounding environment whilst immersing its guests in the richness of the continent’s heritage and traditions.

Here, relaxed luxury is paired with the ultimate in service excellence to create a truly unforgettable voyage.

The vessel boasts two full decks of award-winning Panorama Suites sporting wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows that transform the space into one’s own personal balcony and viewing deck.

Around 30 percent larger than standard staterooms throughout the industry, Avalon’s Panorama Suites are fitted with the line’s signature window-facing Beds with a View, enabling guests to wake up to spectacular views of the sunrise or wind down with exquisite sunsets.

The Envision also offers numerous options with regard to dining and leisure, ensuring that its guests are thoroughly engaged and enjoying themselves on and off shore.

With everyone on board, glasses were raised as the Envision set sail for its next port of call.

Some things you need to experience when in Basel

As one of the most attractive cities in Switzerland, Basel is home to numerous attractions that draw in history buffs, art lovers, and gourmets to its doorstep.

No visit to Basel would be complete without a trip to the Old Town or, as it's known locally, the Alstadt, as this is the heart of the city's history and heritage.

Among the Altstadt's key attractions are the Rathaus [Town Hall] with its striking brick-red facade and impressive watch tower, along with frescoes depicting local saints and figures from Swiss history; the Basler Münster cathedral with its Gothic / Romanesque architecture, spellbinding stained glass windows, and intriguing history; as well as the Tinguely Fountain in the Theaterplatz which combines water and kinetic energy to create a dynamic spectacle.

Basel is also where the famed Art Basel exhibitions began, and the city is a Mecca for both traditional and contemporary art as seen in the profusion of museums within the vicinity.

Make it a point to visit the Kunstmuseum Basel, the oldest collection of public art in the world, as it covers a broad spectrum of movements from Hans Holbein and other Renaissance masters, to Impressionism and Expressionism, to Cubism by way of fine examples of the work of Pablo Picasso and Georges Brach.

If you find yourself famished from your explorations, keep in mind that Basel is also famous for its food which is at its best when sampled this season at the Basel Herbstmesse [autumn fair].

The fair offers a wide range of specialities including Basler Leckerli [frosted honey and spice cakes], Wäie [savoury cheese and onion tarts], and the local take on cured salmon, all serving up a taste of a most appealing city.