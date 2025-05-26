Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

One in four holidaymakers put themselves at risk by travelling abroad without insurance: ABTA

Young travellers most likely to travel uninsured

Associations
UK
Representative Image

A quarter of people who went on a holiday abroad in the past 12 months did so without travel insurance, according to new figures1 released by ABTA – The Travel Association.

And those most likely to forgo insurance are travellers aged 25-34, with two in five (41%) admitting that they went on at least one trip uninsured in the past year.

With May half-term signalling the start of the peak holiday period, ABTA is warning holidaymakers of the potentially costly consequences of not taking out a travel insurance policy to cover their trips.

Uninsured travellers who fall ill or hurt themselves while away are liable for substantial medical bills and repatriation costs, in extreme cases in the tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds. Data shows the average travel insurance claim stood at £1,724 in 20232.

They will also have no chance of getting any money back if they need to cancel their trip before they go away, due to illness or redundancy, for example.

For these reasons, ABTA is urging all travellers to make sure they take out a comprehensive travel insurance policy as soon as they book their trip, which covers the activities they plan to do and any pre-existing medical conditions.

The main reason people gave for travelling uninsured was that they were prepared to take the risk (28%).

They also said they didn’t take out a policy because they had a GHIC/EHIC3 (25%), they forgot to do so (17%) or they didn’t think that travel insurance is that important (16%).

ABTA says while having a GHIC/EHIC card is important, it shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for travel insurance. While the card allows travellers to access medically necessary state healthcare, it won’t cover some of the more expensive medical bills, for example, being flown back home in an air ambulance, which costs upwards of £20,0004.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said: “A dream holiday can quickly turn into a nightmare if you have an accident or are ill while away and don’t have travel insurance.

“While the vast majority of holidays go ahead without a hitch, every year we hear of people who have an unexpected illness or injury and aren’t covered by insurance, with some even resorting to crowdfunding to cover the cost, which often runs into tens of thousands of pounds.

“That’s why we always advise people to take out a comprehensive travel insurance policy as soon as they book their holiday, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered if they need it.”

Sarah Taylor, Director of Consular and Crisis at the FCDO, said: "Every day, our consular teams see firsthand the distress and financial hardship caused when people face emergencies overseas without adequate insurance.

"Travel insurance is not just an optional extra – it’s a vital safeguard for Brits travelling abroad.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

One in four holidaymakers put themselves at risk by travelling abroad without insurance: ABTA

Representative Image

A quarter of people who went on a holiday abroad in the past 12 months did so without travel insurance, according to new figures1 released by ABTA – The Travel Association.

And those most likely to forgo insurance are travellers aged 25-34, with two in five (41%) admitting that they went on at least one trip uninsured in the past year.

With May half-term signalling the start of the peak holiday period, ABTA is warning holidaymakers of the potentially costly consequences of not taking out a travel insurance policy to cover their trips.

Uninsured travellers who fall ill or hurt themselves while away are liable for substantial medical bills and repatriation costs, in extreme cases in the tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds. Data shows the average travel insurance claim stood at £1,724 in 20232.

They will also have no chance of getting any money back if they need to cancel their trip before they go away, due to illness or redundancy, for example.

For these reasons, ABTA is urging all travellers to make sure they take out a comprehensive travel insurance policy as soon as they book their trip, which covers the activities they plan to do and any pre-existing medical conditions.

The main reason people gave for travelling uninsured was that they were prepared to take the risk (28%).

They also said they didn’t take out a policy because they had a GHIC/EHIC3 (25%), they forgot to do so (17%) or they didn’t think that travel insurance is that important (16%).

ABTA says while having a GHIC/EHIC card is important, it shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for travel insurance. While the card allows travellers to access medically necessary state healthcare, it won’t cover some of the more expensive medical bills, for example, being flown back home in an air ambulance, which costs upwards of £20,0004.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said: “A dream holiday can quickly turn into a nightmare if you have an accident or are ill while away and don’t have travel insurance.

“While the vast majority of holidays go ahead without a hitch, every year we hear of people who have an unexpected illness or injury and aren’t covered by insurance, with some even resorting to crowdfunding to cover the cost, which often runs into tens of thousands of pounds.

“That’s why we always advise people to take out a comprehensive travel insurance policy as soon as they book their holiday, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered if they need it.”

Sarah Taylor, Director of Consular and Crisis at the FCDO, said: "Every day, our consular teams see firsthand the distress and financial hardship caused when people face emergencies overseas without adequate insurance.

"Travel insurance is not just an optional extra – it’s a vital safeguard for Brits travelling abroad.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand