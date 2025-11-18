Paradise goes crypto: Trump’s Maldives resort to be world’s first tokenised hotel

Dubai-based Dar Global and The Trump Organization have unveiled an unprecedented collaboration in the Maldives — pairing the Trump brand’s first resort in the archipelago with the world’s first tokenised luxury hospitality development. The announcement marks a breakthrough moment for both real estate investment and high-end travel, merging blockchain-enabled finance with an ultra-luxury island escape.

Revealed this week, the joint venture introduces the Trump International Hotel Maldives, a resort that will rise on a private island 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé. The development features approximately 80 ultra-luxury beach and overwater villas, designed for travellers seeking seclusion, exclusivity, and the highest levels of personalised service. The property is scheduled to open by the end of 2028.

A global first in hospitality investment

Unlike previous models where investors buy tokens representing completed real estate assets, this project tokenises the development phase itself — allowing participants to enter a premium hospitality investment from day one. The structure offers earlier exposure to potential returns within a high-growth luxury segment and marks a fundamental shift in how hotel projects can be financed.

Talking about the new venture, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: “We are delighted to bring the Trump brand to the Maldives in collaboration with Dar Global. This development will not only redefine luxury in the region but also set a new benchmark for innovation in real estate investment through tokenization.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “Dar Global continues to push boundaries, from developing world-class destinations to pioneering new investment structures. Tokenising the development of Trump International Hotel Maldives marks a global first that blends luxury, innovation, and technology in a way that will transform how the world invests in hospitality.”

A new era for luxury and investment

With this project, Dar Global reinforces its reputation as one of the most forward-thinking developers in the world, while The Trump Organization expands its footprint into one of the world’s most aspirational destinations. Together, they are reshaping what the future of hospitality investment looks like — one where blockchain, high finance, and ultra-luxury resort design converge in the middle of the Indian Ocean.