PATA announces convention slate for its 2025 Destination Management Forum in Chiang Rai

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), has released its full programme for the upcoming PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 (PDMF 2025).

As a leading organisation in Thailand’s MICE sector, TCEB’s commitment to developing secondary and tertiary destinations aligns closely with PATA’s mission for sustainable and inclusive tourism.

This collaboration has been central to the organisation of this event.

That said, the event is set to be held at The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention in Chiang Rai, Thailand and will run from 1st to 3rd December.

PDMF 2025 will feature thought leaders and creative voices with expertise in elevating Asia Pacific destinations’ global reputation.

Napintorn Srisunpang, minister attached to the Prime Minister's office of the Kingdom of Thailand, will be officiating the event’s plenary conference.

A worthy destination

PATA chief executive Noor Ahmad Hamid described host city Chiang Rai as a destination that treasures its heritage whilst confidently embracing innovation holds the key to enduring success.

Hamid declared: “We are deeply grateful to our hosts, partners, and especially the warm and resilient people of Chiang Rai for showcasing this spirit so beautifully. PATA is delighted to bring the world to Chiang Rai, and the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 has been thoughtfully designed to reflect this balance, offering experiences and insights that inspire tourism leaders to shape their destinations with cultural pride and a forward-looking vision.”

He likewise enthused as to how it has been a pleasure to work closely with Chiang Rai Province, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in preparation for PDMF 2025.

In alignment

Under the theme Steeped in Tradition, Rooted in Wellness: Weaving the Meaningful Narrative of Travel, the forum will cover topics including wellness, hyper-local travel, cultural heritage, technology, and destination reinvention.

As a UNESCO Creative City of Design, Chiang Rai has showcased its vibrant uniqueness and its ability to leverage local artistry, Lanna heritage, and natural scenery to strengthen its position as a major Northern Thai destination.

Among the speakers for the main conference are:

Aoranich Saleewong, Managing Director, Sawanbondin Group Company Limited

Associate Professor Dr Peeradorn Kaewlai, Project Advisor on UCCN Co-Creative City Model, TCEB

Atipan Phonpisit (Sueling), Owner, Eat Play Look Studio

Choocheap Pongchai, Governor of Chiang Rai

Jaruwan Suwannasat, CIO, TCEB

Supawan Teerarat, President, TCEB

Hannah Pearson, Director, Pear Anderson

Hyun-chul Shin, Director, Jeju Tourism Organization

Julinus Jeffery Jimit, CEO, Sabah Tourism Board

Kenji Kondo, Senior Manager, Design and Creative Center Kobe, KIITO

Montakarn Suvanatap Kittipaisalsilp, Associate Project Officer for Culture, UNESCO Regional Office in Bangkok

Napat Tantaviwattana, Content Creator

Narumon Nilmanon, Vice President, Young Entrepreneurs Group (YEC), Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce

Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA

Pasratada Vachratadaarpa-pak, Vice President, Grow Longevity Ecovillage

Paul Pruangkarn, Director – Communications & Marketing, PATA

Peter Semone, Chair, PATA

Pongsakorn Areesiripaisal, President, ChiangRai Coffee Lovers

Professor Vanchai Sirichana, Chairman of Mae Fah Luang University Council and Founding President

Promporn Jindawong Nateharn, CEO, Chiang Rai City Development (CRCD) Co., Ltd.

Rachel Gray, British Wildlife Artist

Ramrada Ninnad, Head of Sustainability, Mae Fah Luang Foundation

Santi Sawangcharoen, Executive Director of the Americas, Middle East and Africa Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand

Sasiwimon Wongjarin, Director, Studio 88 Artist Residency

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Director-General, DASTA

Somluk Pantiboon, Pottery Artist, Doy Din Dang Pottery

Somsak Boonkam, CEO, Local Alike

Sonal Patel, Vice President - SEA, The Trade Desk

What’s on the slate?

The forum begins on Monday, 1st December, with the Chiang Rai WOW Market & Famous Food Festival at the Chiang Rai Rajabhat University.

Organised by Chiang Rai Province, the festival spans seven zones and showcases 100 booths of Chiang Rai’s unique local products and famous dishes, along with cultural activities and performances.

On the second day of the event, participants are encouraged to join one of three destination experience routes curated by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) (DASTA).

The three technical tours are:

Creative City of Design for Sustainability;

Cave, Coffee, and Contemporary Culture; and

History, Locality and Artisans.

Each tour highlights landmarks, local cultures, and artistry across Chiang Rai from traditional coffee dripping activities and Akha tribal performances at Pha Mee Community in Mae Sai to cultural experiences at the Chiang Saen Historical City Tourism Information Center.

Additionally, all PDMF 2025 delegates are invited to share creative content on their social media platforms to further showcase Chiang Rai’s destinations and tourism offerings.

The delegate who produces the most outstanding content will receive a special prize, which will be announced during the conference on Wednesday, 3rd December.



The day concludes at Singha Park, one of Chiang Rai’s key attractions, where a Welcome Dinner hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be held.

The participants will be greeted by the iconic dishes, such as Mini Rice Cracker with Nam Prik Ong, Hung Lay Pork Curry, and Phulae Pineapple Fritters A-La-Mode.



The conference, which will be held on the final day of the event, begins with a cultural performance and welcome remarks by Peter Semone, Chair of PATA, Dr Supawan Teerarat, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Mr Santi Sawangcharoen, Executive Director of the Americas, Middle East and Africa Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Mr Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Director-General of DASTA, and Mr Choocheap Pongchai, Governor of Chiang Rai. Mr Napintorn Srisunpang, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's office of the Kingdom of Thailand, will also grace the event to formally officiate the conference.