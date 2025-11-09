Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is Jomtien Beach’s newest getaway

Marriott Bonvoy flagship Marriott Hotels opens the doors to Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa, a stunning new destination on Thailand’s vibrant Eastern Seaboard.

Located on the serene sands of Jomtien Beach, the resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal getaway for families, couples, and travelers from across Asia.

With its prime location, the resort is a convenient short-haul destination, easily accessible via three international airports.

According to Marriott International market vice-president for Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar Brad Edman: "Pattaya has evolved into a world-class destination that attracts travellers with its beautiful beaches, rich culture, and dynamic attractions. The new Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is perfectly positioned for international guests seeking an effortless beach holiday. It provides a tranquil, family-focused environment on Jomtien Beach while keeping the energy of Pattaya city just moments away."

Resort general manager Michael Hogan added: "We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience Marriott's renowned hospitality in this beautiful coastal setting. Whether it's a family seeking a fun-filled vacation, a couple on a romantic escape, or a group planning an inspiring event, our team is dedicated to creating unforgettable memories."

Introducing Thailand’s newest coastal getaway

The resort's design is inspired by the native sugar palm trees, an iconic symbol of Jomtien; this idyllic beachfront resort invites guests to feel connected to the area’s coastal roots.

The property boasts stunning interiors, where natural forms and textures evoke the feeling of being sheltered beneath a palm canopy, while also ensuring a smooth flow between indoor spaces and the surrounding seascape.

Splendid sea views and sunset vistas allow visitors to immerse themselves in the coast’s tranquil atmosphere, where refined relaxation and seamless escape await.

Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is a playground for all ages, as it boasts of three outdoor swimming pools, including a dedicated children’s pool, exhilarating water slides, and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

To keep younger guests entertained, The Kids Club offers a packed schedule of games, crafts, and creative activities. Meanwhile, adults can find a sanctuary for rejuvenation at the serene Quan Spa, which provides a range of therapeutic treatments in its six private rooms, or enjoy an invigorating workout at the fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa also sets the stage for inspiring events, with four flexible meeting rooms for different sizes and styles of social gathering, from team-building weekends and training sessions to corporate seminars and sunset cocktail receptions.

Also, guests can indulge in a diverse culinary journey across six restaurants and bars from casual bites to hearty favorites, each designed to delight every taste and occasion.

Goji Kitchen Grill & Bar is a dynamic all-day culinary marketplace with live kitchens serving Thai, pan-Asian and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, available for buffet and à la carte options, while La Familiare presents the authentic flavors of Italy, including handmade pasta and classic regional specialties, and Siam Bakery is an artisanal bakery shop offering premium coffee, tropical juices, freshly baked pastries, flavorful ice cream and lifestyle-inspired snacks.

The Greatroom is Marriott Hotels’ unique take on the traditional lobby lounge, where guests can stay connected with loved ones and colleagues throughout the day and evening, The Siam Pool Bar & Lounge is a refreshing setting for cool drinks, light bites and kid-friendly treats, and Sunbird Bar, the poolside bar, is the perfect spot to sip crafted cocktails as the sun sets.

The ultimate in tropical comfort

This organic design narrative flows throughout the resort’s 289 rooms and suites, which range from stylish 33-sqm Deluxe rooms to 57-sqm Family Rooms with bunk beds for the little ones.

Every room is equipped with a full range of modern amenities, thoughtfully allocated functional spaces, comfortable bedding, a sofa, and a spa-style bathroom with a rain shower, catering to all travel lifestyles, whether it be a family vacation or a business trip.

The accommodation highlight at Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is the four styles of suites, which deliver an exclusive experience through luxury and sophisticated taste, complete with spacious private areas.

These range from the M Suite (50sqm), Garden Suite (75sqm), and Sunset Suite (75 sqm), to the Sugar Palm Suite (88 sqm).

The key feature of the suites is not just the expansive space but also being surrounded by stunning scenery.

Guests can immerse themselves in views of the shimmering, curving waters of the Gulf of Thailand, the lush greenery of the resort's well-landscaped gardens, or the relaxing vista of the swimming pool in the heart of the resort, making every second an elevated and memorable retreat.