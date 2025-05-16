People living in tourism areas feel 23% more connected to their communities: VisitEngland

80% of people surveyed felt more positive after travelling in the UK and more than 70% felt healthier or more replenished after their trip.

New research published by VisitEngland demonstrates the positive cultural and social impacts that tourism has on local communities across the UK.

The report – ‘The Social Value of Tourism’ – found significantly higher levels of community pride, sense of wellbeing and social cohesion amongst residents living and working in areas frequented by both domestic and international visitors.

People living in tourism areas were 23% more connected to their communities. 58% of residents surveyed in these destinations felt connected to their community compared to 35% elsewhere. Those living and working in tourism areas (called ‘host communities’ in the report), were also more likely to be proud of their local area with sense of pride-in-place scoring 12% higher overall than in ‘non-host communities.’

The research, which considered a range of social and cultural measures, also found that almost 80% of people surveyed felt more positive after travelling in the UK and more than 70% felt healthier or more replenished after their trip.

VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates said:“We already know how tourism drives economic growth for communities. With ‘The Social Value of Tourism’ report we can now also evidence how tourism improves wellbeing and social cohesion for both visitors and residents alike, as well as boosting employment opportunities, social mobility and improving local infrastructure.

“As this report demonstrates, tourism’s true value extends much broader than its economic benefits, creating connected communities where people want to live, work and visit and enriching community life.”

Looking at jobs and career development, tourism was found to provide employment for people from a wide range of educational backgrounds and to offer strong apprenticeship opportunities for young people, especially in rural and coastal communities. Eighty-five per cent of tourism/leisure apprenticeships were undertaken by those aged 24 and under compared to 52% across all sectors.

Tourism also improved access to culture, green spaces and local businesses, with more than half of host community residents living within five miles of these amenities compared to longer distances elsewhere. High footfall tourist areas also had examples of expanding bus and rail services benefitting both residents and visitors.

The report, produced by Public First for VisitEngland, is supported by 14 case studies from destinations which consider a range of social, cultural and community impacts of tourism locally and regionally. From growing the visitor economy in the North East to the value of national parks to the cultural impact of Eurovision 2023, the case studies showcase tourism’s social value through the lens of local communities.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, generating about £76 billion annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.