Philippine Airlines enters NDC partnership with Trip.com

Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched the sale of international air tickets using New Distribution Capability (NDC) on Trip.com.

As the first global travel service provider to offer this NDC integration with PAL, customers from Asia, Australia, and the United States of America may now access the same fares and reservation services available on the PAL website on the platform.

Such convenience was made possible through leading content aggregator Travelfusion.

Through this NDC integration, Trip.com now offers a wider selection of fares: from lower fares to student fares, as well as personalised ancillary products such as seat selection and prepaid baggage options to its customers through the platform.

Customers can also access key post-booking services such as itinerary changes and refunds, enhancing their booking convenience when purchasing PAL tickets via Trip.com.

More competitive and more convenient

According to PAL vice-president for sales and distribution Justin Warby, this partnership will provide the airline’s customers with a seamless and personalised flight booking and buying experience.

Warby said: “Through partnerships, PAL will be able to expand its distribution capabilities, and offer a passenger-centric booking experience for agencies and travelers across the globe.”

Kirk Wong, Trip.com Group’s regional airline director for Oceania, Southeast Asia, ISC, and the Middle East, added: “We are proud to be the first global travel service provider to enter an NDC integration partnership with Philippine Airlines in Asia Pacific. This partnership will enable our users to enjoy better fare options and booking experiences, leveraging our extensive network and experience to expand PAL’s reach to customers in the region and beyond. We look forward to deepening our partnership with PAL to deliver seamless travel experiences to meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers.

Moving forward

In future, customers can look forward to more exclusive NDC deals and options available on the Trip.com platform.

Through the partnership, Trip.com enables PAL to deepen engagement with international students travelling between Asia, North America and Oceania via its platform’s smart segmentation tools.

This enables exclusive, personalised student offers and bundling opportunities of ancillary products, tailored for value-seeking customers like students, first-time travellers and diaspora communities.

Using NDC technology, PAL can offer demand-based localised fare bundles across markets, enhancing the customer experience.