Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs to offer more efficient services at Aseana hub

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened an express lane geared towards more efficient delivery of passport and consular services at its primary hub at Aseana City in the southern Manila suburb of Parañaque..

The establishment of the lane is in line with Presidential Proclamation No 818, declaring the month of May as Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Month.

Referred to as the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) lane, this will be open to eligible individuals, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant, minors, overseas Filipinos, individuals with exceptional and emergency cases, and Muslim-Filipinos who are intending to join the annual Hajj pilgrimage between June and July.

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs added that the EODB Lane is currently integrated into its Passport Courtesy Lane May until Friday, 30th May.

In the name of more efficient services

The commemoration of EODB Month aims to raise awareness, promote reforms, and encourage collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and the general public to enhance the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

This initiative is in compliance with Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

This specific law mandates the streamlining, standardization and automation of government processes to enhance public service delivery.