Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs to offer more efficient services at Aseana hub

The establishment of the lane is in line with Presidential Proclamation No 818

Passports
Philippines

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened an express lane geared towards more efficient delivery of passport and consular services at its primary hub at Aseana City in the southern Manila suburb of  Parañaque..

The establishment of the lane is in line with Presidential Proclamation No 818, declaring the month of May as Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Month.

Referred to as the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) lane, this will be open to eligible individuals, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant, minors, overseas Filipinos, individuals with exceptional and emergency cases, and Muslim-Filipinos who are intending to join the annual Hajj pilgrimage between June and July. 

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs added that the EODB Lane is currently integrated into its Passport Courtesy Lane May until Friday, 30th May.

In the name of more efficient services

The commemoration of EODB Month aims to raise awareness, promote reforms, and encourage collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and the general public to enhance the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

This initiative is in compliance with Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

This specific law mandates the streamlining, standardization and automation of government processes to enhance public service delivery. 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs to offer more efficient services at Aseana hub

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened an express lane geared towards more efficient delivery of passport and consular services at its primary hub at Aseana City in the southern Manila suburb of  Parañaque..

The establishment of the lane is in line with Presidential Proclamation No 818, declaring the month of May as Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Month.

Referred to as the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) lane, this will be open to eligible individuals, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant, minors, overseas Filipinos, individuals with exceptional and emergency cases, and Muslim-Filipinos who are intending to join the annual Hajj pilgrimage between June and July. 

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs added that the EODB Lane is currently integrated into its Passport Courtesy Lane May until Friday, 30th May.

In the name of more efficient services

The commemoration of EODB Month aims to raise awareness, promote reforms, and encourage collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and the general public to enhance the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

This initiative is in compliance with Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

This specific law mandates the streamlining, standardization and automation of government processes to enhance public service delivery. 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand