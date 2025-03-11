The Philippine government expressed its optimism that tourism revenues in the country will continue to rise based on the Department of Tourism (DOT)’s excellent report on arrivals and revenues from January 2025.

In the first two months of the year, the Philippines has already welcomed over 1.1 million foreign travellers through its various air and sea hubs.

During a press briefing held on Monday, 10th March, at Malacañang Palace, Presidential Communications Office undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro reported that the country’s tourism revenues exceeded pre-pandemic levels, starting the year with earnings of around US$1.1 billion.

Anticipating further growth

She added that the government anticipates continued positive growth in the tourism sector, aided in part by streamlined immigration procedures.

Castro said: “We are expecting the continued increase of revenues over the coming months, given how we will soon be implementing improved procedures for inbound immigration.”

It was also noted that the increase in tourism revenues reflects the country’s stable peace and order situation, with Castro remarking: “Foreign tourists are not afraid to come to our country.”