Philippine tourism department inks data-sharing agreement with Visa

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) and global payments firm Visa have entered a strategic collaboration pushing tourism promotions and data-sharing.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco signed a memorandum of understanding with Visa’s regional for Southeast Asia Bella Lai establishing the partnership during a ceremony in Makati City on Thursday, 27th November.

Through this new understanding, Visa and the DOT will collaborate in key areas such as data-driven tourism; micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); digitalization and innovation; as well as the provision of financial literacy training for tourism stakeholders.

Frasco said of the agreement: “This is a clear vote of confidence in Philippine tourism that Visa has recognised the momentum of growth in the Philippines and that they're partnering with us to empower our destinations as well as our tourism stakeholders. We can use Visa’s roster, as their influence spans globally in terms of promoting the Philippines.”

Greater exposure for better results

The secretary added that the data-sharing component of the deal would support the department in adjusting and fine-tuning its programmes and the development of destinations to ensure they are customer-driven.

Likewise, Frasco anticipates more local tourism businesses and destinations to reap the benefits of a globalised tourism economy through increased exposure from Visa’s platforms.

She said: “We cannot deny that the democratisation of travel is here and that is largely driven by digitalization. That is why it has been a very high priority for us to make sure that our traditional tourism stakeholders will have more opportunities to elevate their offerings through partnerships with institutions that offer these platforms, whether it’s Visa, or Klook, or other providers or digital solutions.”

Making the most of an increasingly cashless global economy

Visa’s latest study reports that a growing number of tourists is increasingly preferring cashless payments.

Travellers across the Asia Pacific are shifting sharply toward cashless transactions, with 97 percent planning to bring debit, prepaid, or credit cards on their trips, compared to just 17 percent who intend to carry foreign currency.

Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro said the findings align with the Philippines’ push for a cash-light economy and highlight the importance of digital payment readiness in the tourism sector.

Navarro said: “Visa supports the government’s vision of a cash-lite society, and this collaboration with the DOT reinforces our commitment to driving tourism growth in the Philippines. By enabling seamless and secure digital payments for travelers, empowering small businesses to thrive, and advancing digital and financial inclusion, we aim to create a stronger, more resilient tourism sector. Through data-driven insights and collaboration, we’re helping to build an ecosystem where every stakeholder can participate in the digital economy and contribute to sustainable tourism growth."