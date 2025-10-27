 Philippine tourism officials welcome IrAero Airlines’ new Irkutsk-Kalibo service

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Philippine tourism officials welcome IrAero Airlines’ new Irkutsk-Kalibo service

Airlines and Aviation
Russia

Russia’s IrAero Airlines marked a significant milestone in the expansion of its services into Asia with the inaugural flight between Irkutsk and the central Philippine city of Kalibo on Saturday, 25th October.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the initial flight which symbolises stronger air connectivity and tourism ties between the Philippines and Russia.

Ninety-five passengers bound for Boracay were greeted at Kalibo International Airport with a water-cannon salute and cultural performances that showcased the island’s warmth and vibrant heritage.

Among those on hand to welcome arriving passengers were Russian ambassador to the Philippines Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, Russian trade commissioner to the country Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, Aklan governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Kalibo mayor Juris Sucro, and DOT director Azucena Pallugna.

Also present were representatives from the DOT Western Visayas office, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

A new weekly service

Based in Irkutsk, IrAero Airlines, will operate weekly Irkutsk–Kalibo flights every Saturday until March 2026, with a brief layover in Guilin, China. 

A second weekly route, Khabarovsk–Kalibo, will be launched tomorrow, 28th October, and will operate weekly every Tuesday until 26th March 026, with technical stops in Blagoveshchensk, Russia and Ningbo, China.

Both flights will be operated using the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100), a regional aircraft with a capacity of around 100 passengers.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Philippine tourism officials welcome IrAero Airlines’ new Irkutsk-Kalibo service

Russia’s IrAero Airlines marked a significant milestone in the expansion of its services into Asia with the inaugural flight between Irkutsk and the central Philippine city of Kalibo on Saturday, 25th October.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the initial flight which symbolises stronger air connectivity and tourism ties between the Philippines and Russia.

Ninety-five passengers bound for Boracay were greeted at Kalibo International Airport with a water-cannon salute and cultural performances that showcased the island’s warmth and vibrant heritage.

Among those on hand to welcome arriving passengers were Russian ambassador to the Philippines Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, Russian trade commissioner to the country Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, Aklan governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Kalibo mayor Juris Sucro, and DOT director Azucena Pallugna.

Also present were representatives from the DOT Western Visayas office, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

A new weekly service

Based in Irkutsk, IrAero Airlines, will operate weekly Irkutsk–Kalibo flights every Saturday until March 2026, with a brief layover in Guilin, China. 

A second weekly route, Khabarovsk–Kalibo, will be launched tomorrow, 28th October, and will operate weekly every Tuesday until 26th March 026, with technical stops in Blagoveshchensk, Russia and Ningbo, China.

Both flights will be operated using the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100), a regional aircraft with a capacity of around 100 passengers.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top