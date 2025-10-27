Philippine tourism officials welcome IrAero Airlines’ new Irkutsk-Kalibo service

Russia’s IrAero Airlines marked a significant milestone in the expansion of its services into Asia with the inaugural flight between Irkutsk and the central Philippine city of Kalibo on Saturday, 25th October.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the initial flight which symbolises stronger air connectivity and tourism ties between the Philippines and Russia.

Ninety-five passengers bound for Boracay were greeted at Kalibo International Airport with a water-cannon salute and cultural performances that showcased the island’s warmth and vibrant heritage.

Among those on hand to welcome arriving passengers were Russian ambassador to the Philippines Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, Russian trade commissioner to the country Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, Aklan governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Kalibo mayor Juris Sucro, and DOT director Azucena Pallugna.

Also present were representatives from the DOT Western Visayas office, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

A new weekly service

Based in Irkutsk, IrAero Airlines, will operate weekly Irkutsk–Kalibo flights every Saturday until March 2026, with a brief layover in Guilin, China.

A second weekly route, Khabarovsk–Kalibo, will be launched tomorrow, 28th October, and will operate weekly every Tuesday until 26th March 026, with technical stops in Blagoveshchensk, Russia and Ningbo, China.

Both flights will be operated using the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100), a regional aircraft with a capacity of around 100 passengers.