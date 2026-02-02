Philippines pushes Higatangan Island as a luxury destination

Higatangan Island in the central Philippines stands to become one of the world’s newest luxury destinations.

This stems from the possibility that the destination could be included in the 2027-2028 cruise season of French luxury cruise line Ponant.

Higatangan’s potential inclusion in the season itinerary was brought up following a site assessment conducted by Ponant’s director of cruise research Sylvianne de Tracy, together with Intercruises commercial development manager Errol James Chicano, Travel People Ltd representative Vhino Alegarbes, and officials from the regional office of the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) last week.

De Tracy and the team toured various parts of the island to evaluate its readiness as a cruise destination.

Preliminary findings

The assessment enabled the delegation to experience the island’s unique and authentic character first-hand.

Indeed, participants were impressed by Higatangan Island’s pristine natural environment, scenic coastal landscapes, and rich cultural offerings.

In a statement released on Friday, 30th January, the local government of Naval, Biliran where the island is located declared: “The visit represents a major step toward positioning Higatangan Island on the international cruise tourism map. If included in Compagnie du Ponant’s itinerary, the island is expected to gain increased global exposure and benefit from new tourism opportunities.”

Local stakeholders also expressed optimism that the potential inclusion of Higatangan in the next cruise season would help boost sustainable tourism while preserving the island’s natural and cultural heritage.

Prior to the inspection the Australian cruise ship MV Coral Geographer docked into Higatangan Island last 12th December, giving 80 guests a memorable and immersive cultural experience.