Philippines to increase number of visas issued to western retirees

The Philippines announced that it is augmenting the number of Special Resident Retiree’s Visas (SRRVs) it issues to 4,000 this year.
This initiative is targeted at travellers at retirement age from Canada, Europe, and the United States.
The SRRV is a non-immigrant visa that allows multiple-entry and indefinite stays in the Philippines to qualified foreigners aged 50 and older.
According to Roberto Zozobrado, general manager and CEO of the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA): “Our target now is really more Europeans and more from both the US and Canada.”
Zozobrado compared the situation with the growing number of European and American retirees currently living in or making their way to Thailand.
Since 1987, the Philippines has issued close to 80,000 SRRVs, with around 60,000 still in active use.
Active promotion
Based on the latest PRA data, some 3,812 foreigners enrolled for an SRRV last year, up from the 3,108 recorded in 2023.
Chinese nationals are still the top SRRV applicants, making up 40 percent of the total 2024 figures, followed by US citizens, Indians, and Koreans.
The PRA is actively participating in international expositions that cater to retirees and pre-retirees, such as the Salon des Séniors 2025 in Paris last March, where it secured about a hundred leads.
Through the eye of a needle
Zozobredo said: “2024 was a very good year for us despite the problems we had with Philippine off-shore gaming operators (POGOs) and similar issues. We had cancellations, but despite that, we almost made our targets.”
He thus assured the public that a strict vetting process is in place to screen all applicants and ensure that they do intend to retire in the country.
He said: “Because of that POGO problem, we have applied more security measures, monitoring measures just to be sure that we are safe. Our security risk officer interviews all our applicants, and he tells me if there is a red flag. The moment we see a red flag, then we definitely won’t process the application.”
Why retire in the Philippines?
Filipino hospitality is a top consideration for most foreign retirees when asked why they opted for the Philippines as a retirement destination instead of other Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, or Malaysia.
As Zozobredo explains: “Their number one reason is always, ‘I like the way Filipinos take care of old people, of course, the hospitality of the Filipinos, English communication, lower cost of living, and the easy access to nature.”
Today, the PRA sustains a programme that provides various Filipino experiences to SRRV holders.
It also partnered with about 400 hotels, restaurants, resorts, and wellness centers to provide these foreign retirees a special discount, given that they are not entitled to the 20 percent discount privilege offered to Filipino citizens over the age of 60.