 Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru now on soft opening

Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru now on soft opening

The 80-seater lounge is expected to give travellers a culturally enriched experience pre-flight

Airports
Malaysia

Plaza Premium Group announced the soft opening of Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru at Malaysia’s Senai International Airport. 

As the only lounge operator in the airport, the 80-seater lounge promises to deliver an elevated, seamless and culturally rich experience to both international and domestic travellers under one roof.

Offering an expertly considered mix of cutting-edge technology with local Malaysian heritage, Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru offers an elegant, comfortable, and innovative space for guests, providing an ideal environment before their flight, whether travelling near or far. 

According to PPG regional general manager for Southeast Asia Calvin Loh: “Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru is more than just a place to wait for your flight: it’s a space to experience the best of Johorian hospitality, art and innovation. Returning to Johor Bahru with Plaza Premium Lounge is an exciting moment for us. By seamlessly blending technology with local culture, we are excited to redefine the travel experience for both domestic and international passengers at Senai International Airport.”

As the exclusive lounge operator at Senai International Airport, Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru is a game-changer for the region. 

Unlike many other airport lounges, the space caters to both international and domestic travellers, offering the same level of premium service, whether they are flying across the globe or within Malaysia.

Where technology meets gracious tradition 

The lounge is well equipped with state-of-the-art technology to streamline the guest experience such as self check-in kiosks for a more efficient and hassle-free access to the lounge. Implementation of QR code-based food ordering system also allows lounge guests to browse and order their meals effortlessly.  

With the aim to further enhance lounge experience with digital solutions, this lounge has actively integrated the Smart Traveller app which enable personalised experiences, rewards and a smooth transition through the lounge and airport.

For passengers on tight schedules, Plaza Premium Lounge Johor Bahru introduces the Lounge To-Go corner for ultimate convenience. 

This dedicated space offers travellers the option to grab a premium selection of food and beverages to enjoy on the go, without compromising on quality. 

As part of the Proudly Local concept, the lounge goes beyond comfort and convenience to offer a true cultural immersion, celebrating the vibrant heritage of Malaysia in every dimension. 

Authentic local food and beverage choices give guests the opportunity to experience a true taste of Johor Bahru and Malaysia, with regional flavours and delicacies that showcase the richness of the country’s culinary heritage. 

Signature dishes such as Otak-Otak (spiced fish paste wrapped in banana leaves and grilled to perfection) and Laksa Johor which truly sets itself apart from other types of laksa. 

While most versions across Malaysia are served as soup, this unique dish from Johor resembles a plate of spaghetti bolognese with yellow noodles generously coated in a rich, flavourful gravy. 

The sauce is made with coconut milk, asam gelugur, dried prawns, lemongrass, galangal, and a blend of aromatic spices, creating a hearty and memorable meal.

Guests will also be able to discover local artworks by Malaysian artists which are prominently featured throughout the lounge, offering a unique and immersive experience for guests. 

With the opportunity to purchase the art pieces, this turns the lounge into a cultural hub where guests can support and engage with local creativity. 

