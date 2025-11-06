Ponant Explorations Group expands partnership with The Explorers Club

PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP is expanding its partnership with The Explorers Club to include Paul Gauguin Cruises and Aqua Expeditions from late 2026.

Highly regarded on PONANT EXPLORATIONS since 2024, these special expert-led voyages will now span the Group’s three distinct cruise lines, featuring scientists, filmmakers, authors, photographers and more from the globally acclaimed club, which has supported field research, science and conservation for more than 120 years.

The Explorers Club voyages on Paul Gauguin Cruises and Aqua Expeditions will begin in the winter 2026 – 2027 season, with two departure dates for the m/s Paul Gauguin and four departure dates for Aqua Expeditions.

PONANT EXPLORATIONS will feature more than 15 voyages with The Explorers Club in 2026 and 2027, including such acclaimed speakers as New Zealand mountaineer Peter Hillary (son of Sir Edmund Hillary) and American filmmaker, author, and conservationist John Heminway in 2027.

Journeys into understanding

On these carefully crafted voyages, guests can deepen their understanding of the world through insightful lectures by esteemed members of The Explorers Club, each with intimate ties to the itineraries they accompany, along with myriad opportunities for connection and conversation.

Wherever possible, these departures also seek to engage guests in citizen science opportunities, particularly on Le Commandant Charcot, where The Explorers Club Science Grantees travel aboard to conduct research projects throughout the sailing and in the ship’s purpose-built science laboratories.

PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP’s partnership with The Explorers Club is one of many ways the company upholds educational enrichment as a cornerstone of its programming and initiatives.

The Explorers Club voyages are now available for booking through PONANT EXPLORATIONS and Paul Gauguin Cruises here, while Aqua Expeditions are exclusively available through the brand’s website.