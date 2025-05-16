Travel Daily Media

PONANT EXPLORATIONS invites voyagers to experience a total solar eclipse in 2026

Expedition Cruising
Europe
For those keen on celestial events, PONANT EXPLORATIONS offers a unique opportunity to witness a truly breathtaking phenomenon: a total solar eclipse on 12the August 2026. 

For those keen on celestial events, PONANT EXPLORATIONS offers a unique opportunity to witness a truly breathtaking phenomenon: a total solar eclipse on 12the August 2026. 

Visible from select regions of the Northern Hemisphere, this rare phenomenon can be best experienced at sea. 

With three exclusive itineraries off the coasts of Iceland and Spain, guests will enjoy sailing alongside experts, ensuring an unforgettable journey under the path of totality.

Celestially memorable

As the day’s onshore excursions conclude, the ship will set sail for the open sea. 

The captain will navigate to the optimal viewing location, well away from landforms and potential cloud cover. 

On the outer decks, guests, equipped with observation glasses, will listen intently as renowned specialists and seasoned eclipse chasers share their insights.

Then, the light will begin to fade; colours will slowly disappear, and the surrounding waters will take on an eerie glow as silence settles over the ship as totality occurs mere moments later.

The Moon’s shadow will completely obscure the Sun, revealing only the radiant solar corona.

Three exceptional locations

Off the coast of Iceland and the Balearic Islands, PONANT EXPLORATIONS takes great care in designing journeys that promise unforgettable memories for its guests. 

With a commitment to delivering unique experiences that celebrate the world, its cultures and natural wonders, each itinerary is crafted as an exclusive voyage of discovery.

Whether along the coast of Iceland or in the Mediterranean, the unspoilt natural surroundings far from inhabited areas and artificial light, provides the perfect setting for an immersive experience. 

At sea, the tranquillity and purity of the air enhance the spectacle, while the mobility of small ships ensures the best possible vantage point to admire this celestial phenomenon.

