PONANT EXPLORATIONS invites voyagers to experience a total solar eclipse in 2026

For those keen on celestial events, PONANT EXPLORATIONS offers a unique opportunity to witness a truly breathtaking phenomenon: a total solar eclipse on 12the August 2026. Visible from select regions of the Northern Hemisphere, this rare phenomenon can be best experienced at sea. With three exclusive itineraries off the coasts of Iceland and Spain, guests will enjoy sailing alongside experts, ensuring an unforgettable journey under the path of totality.

Celestially memorable As the day’s onshore excursions conclude, the ship will set sail for the open sea. The captain will navigate to the optimal viewing location, well away from landforms and potential cloud cover. On the outer decks, guests, equipped with observation glasses, will listen intently as renowned specialists and seasoned eclipse chasers share their insights. Then, the light will begin to fade; colours will slowly disappear, and the surrounding waters will take on an eerie glow as silence settles over the ship as totality occurs mere moments later. The Moon’s shadow will completely obscure the Sun, revealing only the radiant solar corona.