Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shared predictions on the top destinations favoured by Kuwaiti travellers in 2025.

Leveraging current search data, Wego has pinpointed several cities that are poised to be popular among Kuwaiti travellers in the coming year.

In Europe, London takes the top spot of most searched destinations for 2025 on Wego so far.

London holds a lasting fascination among Kuwait travellerss, as it also recorded the highest bookings of all European cities on Wego last year.

Wego experts noted its reign as a favorite due to its cultural allure and the enhanced accessibility afforded by the expanded UK ETA program. The online and expedited ETA program, which promises a 3-day processing period, has simplified travel, making the UK an even more attractive destination for Kuwait citizens.

Beyond London, other European cities such as Tbilisi City, Milan, Moscow, and Baku are also expected to be in high demand. These destinations offer a mix of unique and familiar cultural experiences and have been steadily climbing the ranks of preferred cities in 2025 on Wego.

In Asia, Southeast Asian cities were the most frequented by Kuwait travellerss last year, a trend that is likely to continue into 2025. Manila, in particular, has seen the highest number of flight searches for the year ahead, reflecting the strong community ties between Kuwait and the Philippines.

Other Southeast Asian mainstays like Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur are predicted to also dominate travel searches in 2025.

Based on Wego data, experts additionally predicted that cities outside of the SEA region like Tokyo and Seoul will continue to grow as top destinations among Kuwaitis, indicating a broadening interest in more diverse cultural and travel experiences in Asia.