Pre-registration opens for 29th China International Boat Show

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co Ltd announced that pre-registration is now open for the 29th China International Boat Show (CIBS).

Slated for 29th to 31st March 2026, the event will be staged together with the Shanghai International Workboat Show 2026 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre

The event also features a collaboration with Tourism Plus Shanghai and the Visual Merchandising Exhibition, sharing over 80,000 square metres of exhibition space, more than 50,000 domestic and international visitors, over 1,000 brands, and more than 150 exciting events.

A global showcase

In 2026, in addition to overseas pavilions, CIBS will see significant collaboration with international entities.

CIBS 2026 and the French Nautical Industries Federation (FIN) will jointly build a platform for international cooperation and exchange in the shipbuilding industry, and deepen practical cooperation between Chinese and French shipbuilding enterprises with an open, innovative and inclusive attitude.

Also, several British brands under the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) specialising in small sailing boats and windsurfing will make their official debut.

Additionally, CIBS 2026 will be teaming up yet again with the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) for a series of on-site seminars.

Coming in 2026

CIBS 2026 aims to build a full industrial chain exhibition system with new technologies and equipment as the core, professional forums as support, and on-site experience activities as features.

At the same time, the 2026 China International Forum on Boat Industry Development and the Seminar on Green Technology and Sustainable Development of Boats and Yachts will also be held as scheduled, and build a high-end dialogue platform that is open, diverse and inclusive.

The 2026 Water Sports Carnival will be moved outdoors, buyers and consumers will be able to observe the wonderful performance of boats and water sports equipment on the water.

Meanwhile, the Asia Marine and Boating Awards 2026 is expected to draw in high-calibre guests to Shanghai.

The concurrent exhibitions will likewise feature a variety of colorful on-site programs, creating immersive themed scenarios for B2B and B2C buyers, featuring in-depth product engagement, clear functional zoning, and optimized supply-demand matching.

Meanwhile, the Water Sports Exhibition reduces carbon emissions at the source for water sports, advancing toward the goal of deep integration across the cultural tourism sector.