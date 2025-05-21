Preferred Hotels & Resorts launches ‘The Luxury Travel Report 2025’

New survey reveals luxury travellers resist the “beige-ification” of travel and favour distinctive, curated experiences – with loyalty programmes remaining a top priority

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, released its first Luxury Travel Report — a comprehensive luxury consumer trends study developed in partnership with The Harris Poll. The findings affirm that the desire for travel remains robust, with luxury travellers planning an average of eight leisure trips this year — including three international journeys — and over half expecting to spend more on travel than in 2024.

Montage Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Preferred Residences

The Luxury Travel Report by Preferred Hotels & Resorts reveals that today’s affluent travellers are investing not just money but meaning into their journeys. Luxury travellers seek immersive, curated experiences that feel personal and enduring— avoiding generic, mass-produced offerings in favour of authenticity and emotional connection.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Passalacqua, Italy, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection

The Five Emerging trends of Luxury Travel, signalling a new era of expectations:

The Beige-ification of Travel Is the Industry’s Wake-Up Call

Luxury travellers are turning away from sameness in design, service, and experience—nearly 70% say modern luxury hotels have lost their soul to standardisation. The rise of “dupe culture” and algorithm-driven itineraries has fuelled a wave of “destination disillusionment,” where cities and stays feel indistinguishable. Today’s affluent traveller craves the unrepeatable: places that excite, environments that surprise, and experiences rooted in individuality. Nearly three-quarters say they won’t pay for luxury accommodations that feel generic.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Al Habtoor Palace Budapest, Hungary, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection

Legacy Moments Are the New Luxury Currency

Luxury is less about accumulation – it’s about transformation. Today’s affluent travellers seek rare, authentic experiences that fundamentally shift their worldview and create lasting memories.Over four-in-five say that insider connections unlock the most unforgettable travel moments and 64% prefer to navigate a destination with advice from locals rather than AI-driven concierge services and digital guides.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Le Logis, France, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Preferred Residences

Curation is the New Standard of Luxury

Curation is now as essential as five-star service. Over 90% of luxury travellers say the best journeys feel effortless yet are expertly crafted, with 89% expressing interest in seeing local charm reflected in hotels. Travel advisors are the new power brokers, with 84% of survey respondents agreeing that a trusted travel advisor is more valuable than unlimited internet research.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Dromoland Castle, Ireland, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection

Heritage Is the New Frontier

Luxury travellers don’t want to just observe history – they want to be part of it. Over 90% seek experiences that immerse them in history and culture, favouring heritage-rich stays. Additionally, with 71% planning multi-generational trips in 2025, demand continues to rise for spacious accommodations that foster connection to each other and their own family roots.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Villas at Half Moon, Jamaica, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Preferred Residences

Loyalty Programmes Are Lifelines to Consistency and Customisation

Amid economic pressures and rising costs, loyalty has become more valuable than ever. For 82% of luxury travellers, loyalty programmes are very important to ensuring hotel quality, while nearly two-thirds say a great past stay drives repeat bookings. Today’s loyalty isn’t transactional — it’s deeply personal, driven by human touch, customisation, and consistent excellence.

<div class="cls-under-content"> Necker Island, British Virgin Islands, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection

“The Luxury Travel Report by Preferred Hotels & Resorts deepens our understanding of the ever-evolving desires of luxury travellers, which is a critical step in reinforcing authenticity and spotlighting the unique, curated experiences that can be found throughout our global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We are guided by an ethos that celebrates an independent spirit, transformative experiences, and we remain committed to delivering authentic, memorable stays through our ‘Believe in Travel’ ideology. Through the Report, we hope to inspire meaningful experiences that resonate with the luxury travel set.”

The Luxury Travel Report was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Preferred Hotels & Resorts from February to March, 2025, among over 500 affluent U.S. travellers. Respondents met criteria including an annual household income of more than $250,000, at least $1 million in total assets, and a minimum spend of $10,000 on leisure travel annually.