Prix Versailles names Bali’s SAKA Museum among world’s most beautiful museums

SAKA Museum, the cultural and knowledge centre at AYANA Bali, was named one of the World's Most Beautiful Museums for this year by France’s prestigious Prix Versailles.

This international recognition honours museums that exemplify outstanding interior and exterior architecture while delivering meaningful visitor experiences that reflect heritage, innovation, and a sense of place.

The announcement marks the beginning of the 11th edition of the Prix Versailles, which will continue to reveal leading global projects across various categories throughout the year.

For SAKA Museum, located within the lush grounds of AYANA Bali in Jimbaran, this latest honour adds to a growing list of international accolades.

Since opening in 2024, the museum has quickly established itself as one of Indonesia’s foremost cultural institutions, named one of TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2024 and selected among the Top 100 in the Kyoto Global Design Awards for its pioneering and sustainable design.

Museum director Dr Judith E Bosnak expressed her gratitude and shared the deeper significance of this recognition.

Bosnak said: “SAKA Museum has truly become a place of cultural pride and inspiration for Bali. This recognition celebrates the ingenuity of our entire SAKA Museum team, while also underscoring the profound importance of sustainable, accessible, and cutting-edge venues for cultural learning. We hope to inspire others to embrace innovative, inclusive, and sustainable design in Indonesia while encouraging visitors to engage deeply with Bali’s past, present, and future through our immersive cultural experience.”

SAKA Museum represents a long-term commitment by AYANA to nurture and promote Balinese culture at both a local and global level.

Through its exhibitions, seminars, knowledge center, and permanent collections, the museum aims to spark curiosity and encourage thoughtful cultural engagement while helping to advance museum practices across Indonesia. Its continued recognition on the world stage affirms its role as a leader in sustainable cultural development and architectural achievement.