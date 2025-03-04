Pullman Hotels & Resorts has revealed its new flagship hotel in Northern Vietnam: the Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel.

Opening a new chapter of blended business, social connection, and immersive cultural experiences, the hotel is designed for global visionaries and city residents.

As such, it offers spaces where productivity, leisure, and inspiration come together effortlessly.

Garth Simmons, chief operating officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia, commented: “Hai Phong is emerging as a key destination in Vietnam’s tourism and economic landscape, offering immense potential as a gateway for business and leisure in Northern Vietnam. It is the perfect setting for Pullman, the pioneer of experiences that seamlessly blend business and social lifestyles.”

From cutting-edge design and innovative dining concepts to unparalleled event spaces, Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel is set to elevate the city’s reputation as a premier destination for modern travellers.

Simmons added: “With this opening, we are proud to strengthen Vietnam’s hospitality landscape, contributing to its dynamic growth while inspiring the future of hospitality experiences in Asia.”

In the heart of a vibrant port city

Located in the commercial and cultural heart of Hai Phong, the hotel overlooks the serene Cam River and vibrant Hoang Dieu Harbour, seamlessly integrating the city’s industrial energy with modern design.

Its bold façadewith its metallic design elements reflects Hai Phong’s dynamic spirit, while its proximity to the city centre’s Flower Garden creates a striking connection between lush greenery and modern architecture.

Within its walls, traditional Asian influences are reinterpreted through enriching aesthetics, with guardian lions, ancient trees, and East Asian ink paintings adorning public spaces and guestrooms.

Members of ALL, Accor’s all-in-one booking platform and award-winning loyalty program, can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn reward points during their stay at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel.

These points can be redeemed for future stays, dining, and unique experiences across Accor’s global network.

Stay, dine, and unwind

The hotel features 364 rooms and suites, catering to the ever-evolving lifestyles of modern travellers, from smart and comfortable superior rooms to spacious one-bedroom apartments designed for extended stays.

Pullman Signature beds and a personalised pillow menu ensure a restful sleep, while workstations support moments of productivity.

A diverse dining scene elevates the experience at Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, with venues designed for both connection and discovery.

The Up & Above Rooftop Bar offers a high-energy social space with panoramic city views, Asian-inspired tapas, handcrafted cocktails, and a live disc jockey.

Mad Cow Wine & Grill presents a contemporary steakhouse experience featuring premium cuts, fresh seafood, and curated wine selections served on an open-air terrace.

Red Flowers Pavilion serves Cantonese specialties and creative takes on classic dishes, with multiple private dining rooms.

Food Connexion, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offers an immersive experience with live show kitchens serving Hai Phong delicacies and Mediterranean classics.

The Junction serves as a stylish social hub where guests can enjoy fresh coffee, light bites, and signature cocktails throughout the day.

A strong focus on wellbeing is woven into the Pullman experience. Power Fitness provides a high-energy space to reset, while Pullman Spa offers indulgent treatments designed for ultimate rejuvenation.

The outdoor lap pool and dedicated kids’ swimming pool, complete with a stylish pool bar, provide the perfect setting to unwind.

Elevated spaces to meet and greet in

The hotel likewise redefines meetings and events with Pullman’s innovative Meet/Play concept, featuring eight versatile spaces.

At more than 1,200 square metres, the pillarless Grand Ballroom is one of the largest five-star hotel ballroom in Northern Vietnam and can accommodate more than 1,000 guests.

Cutting-edge technology, including giant LED screens and conference cameras, ensures seamless and impactful gatherings in an environment designed to inspire collaboration and creativity.