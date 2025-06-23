 Qatar Airways Partners with Panasonic Avionics

Qatar Airways Partners with Panasonic Avionics

To Power a Smarter, More Connected Cabin Experience on its Boeing 777-9 Fleet

Airlines and Aviation
Qatar

Qatar Airways is continuing to set new standards in passenger experience with the launch of its next-generation in-flight entertainment system, powered by Panasonic Avionics’ new Converix platform on its Boeing 777-9 fleet, during the 55th International Paris Air Show. The announcement marks an important step in advancing the airline’s vision for a digitally-enabled, personalised and smart onboard journey.

In-line with Qatar Airways’ commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience, the World’s Best Airline, as voted for the ninth time by Skytrax in 2025, will implement a game-changing in-flight entertainment system to transform the onboard experience through intelligent personalisation and seamless system integration. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, the new system will allow passengers to interact and control key parts of their onboard experience all through one smart connected platform.

As part of its hyper-personalised experience, the system further offers passengers dynamic content tailored to their preferences, seat-level smart controls and a fully connected digital environment.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Product Development, Ms. Xia Cai, said: “As the newly crowned World’s Best Business Class, we remain focused on continuously redefying the passenger experience. This platform not only reflects the progress we have made, but the future we are building. Our new platform is more than just a technological upgrade – it is a game changer that will completely redefine entertainment in the sky. With every new milestone, we continue to shape the future of travel and move forward at 35,000 feet and beyond”.

This platform introduces a modular, digital-first approach to in-flight engagement. It enables standardised content management and AI capability across all aircraft types, setting the stage for future scalability and innovation across the fleet. This milestone reflects Qatar Airways’ strategic commitment to digital transformation and continuous product evolution to connect with passengers in every aspect of their journey.

 

