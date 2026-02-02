Qatar offers diverse experiences for travellers

Qatar is positioning itself as a premier travel destination, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern luxury. Recognised as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the 11th consecutive year at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, Hamad International Airport serves as the gateway to this vibrant nation. Visitors can explore the bustling Souq Waqif, the architectural marvel of the National Museum of Qatar, and the cutting-edge Msheireb Downtown, which hosts events like Art Basel Qatar and the Design Doha Biennale.

For adventure seekers, the Inland Sea of Qatar, Khor Al Adaid, offers thrilling dune bashing and sandboarding experiences. Nature enthusiasts can enjoy kayaking in the Al Thakira mangroves or spot wildlife such as the Arabian Oryx. Indoor entertainment is abundant at Doha Quest, a 32,000 square metre venue with over 30 attractions.

Culinary delights abound in Qatar, with Doha ranked 7th in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Food Destinations. The country boasts over 3,000 restaurants, including three Michelin-starred establishments. Al Jasra in Souq Waqif offers authentic Qatari cuisine, whilst dining options with stunning views are available at La Cigale Hotel and JW Marriott Marquis City Centre Doha.

Accommodation options are plentiful, with 203 hotel properties catering to various preferences. The Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som provides a serene retreat, whilst the newly opened Rosewood Doha offers an urban escape in Lusail. Qatar's diverse offerings ensure a memorable experience for every traveller

