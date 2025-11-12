Queenstown Airport is all set for Marathon Weekend

Queenstown Airport is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year as thousands of runners, supporters, and visitors arrive for the NZ Sotheby's International Realty Queenstown Marathon.

From now until Monday, 17th November, the airport expects to welcome and farewell about 50,000 passengers, a 15% increase on last year.

Friday will be the peak day for arrivals, with 5,213 passengers expected, while Sunday will be the busiest departure day, with 4,804 passengers expected, up four percent on the Sunday after last year's marathon.

Monday will also be a big day, with 4,467 passengers forecast, 17 percent up compared with last year.

Necessary preparations

To support the surge in demand created by the marathon and related events, airlines have added 46 extra flights between today and Monday.

Indeed, Air New Zealand has boosted domestic services by 21 percent.

Queenstown Airport chief operating officer Todd Grace has assured the public that their team is ready.

Grace said:"The Queenstown Marathon is a fantastic event for the region, and we're excited to welcome participants and supporters from across New Zealand and overseas. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, allow extra time to get to and from the airport, and enjoy the atmosphere of this special weekend."