Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila gives back at its first-ever tree-lighting ceremony

Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila ushered in the Holiday Season tonight, 12th November, with a tree-lighting ceremony.

The event is the hotel's first Christmas salvo following its recent rebrand from Crimson Filinvest City Manila, as well as the first Philippine Christmas for its new hotel manager Olivier Ramos.

In his welcome remarks, Ramos welcomed guests to experience the warmth and conviviality of the Season at the property which combines contemporary comforts with classic traditions.

The event also served as a venue for Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila to give back, as it introduced its beneficiary for this year's holiday promotions: the SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas.

For a happier future

The organisation's head of philanthropy and partnerships Ivy Ramos Evangelista pointed out that, while this is the first time that they are Quest Plus' beneficiary, this is actually the third year with the property as it partnered with Crimson for two consecutive years.

A portion of proceeds from this year's holiday promotions will be donated to SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas to be used in their efforts to providehope to familes and children in compromised situations.

To date, SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas has transformed 30,000 lives, empowered 2,000 families, and currently has more than 3,000 children in its care.

Evangelista said: "Now, zeroing in in the partnership with Quest Plus Conference Center, Manila, we will be having an impact on 75 children and young people. Let's continue to advocate for our children and young people and jointly deliver impact to the Filipino community."

At present, SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas has two major programmes: one centred on family life care, the second a preventive programme to safeguard against child abandonment.

Evangelista said of these: "We provide families and children with homes that they will be proud of. We also provide holistic alternative family life care. With our new programme, we hope to prevent child abandonment and family breakdown."

A taste of the Holidays

Guests attending the event enjoyed a variety of traditional Filipino Yuletide sweets paired with festive cocktails, including contemporary takes on classics like puto bumbong (steamed purple rice cakes) and bibingka (fluffy rice flour cakes made with coconut milk).

The De La Salle - Zobel Chorale likewise regaled the audience with Christmas carols and Filipino Christmas melodies.

From now until the New Year, guests can enjoy holiday-themed dishes and drinks at the hotel's Cafe Eight, as well as at Firehouse Pizza and Baker J on the ground level on top of staycation packages for a truly meaningful Christmas with family and friends.

Photos: Marga Manlapig