Radisson Hotel Group signs 350-key Radisson Collection Hotel, Navi Mumbai International Airport

With a vision to expand its luxury portfolio across India’s high-potential destinations, Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in Maharashtra. This milestone underscores the Group’s strategic focus on strengthening its presence within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving hospitality markets.

Strategically located in Panvel, near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the hotel will stand at the heart of one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure developments. Set to redefine air travel in Western India, NMIA will not only ease pressure on Mumbai’s existing airport but also catalyse the rise of new business districts, lifestyle hubs, and residential communities around the region. With its premium positioning, the Radisson Collection Hotel will be a marquee addition to this transformative corridor, offering discerning guests a blend of refined luxury, connectivity, and immersive experiences that complement the area’s modern urban growth.

Set to open by Q1 2030, the hotel will feature 350 elegantly designed rooms and suites, alongside curated dining venues, including a specialty restaurant and rooftop bars. Guests can indulge in a world-class spa, state-of-the-art wellness facilities, and versatile event spaces that make it an ideal destination for corporate gatherings, social celebrations, and luxury weddings. True to the Radisson Collection ethos, every element of the hotel will reflect timeless sophistication and authentic hospitality, creating a destination where contemporary design meets Mumbai’s cosmopolitan spirit.

“We are proud to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to Maharashtra with this signing in Navi Mumbai, one of India’s fastest-developing business and lifestyle destinations. As the region gears up to welcome the new international airport, we anticipate significant growth in both transit and corporate travel. This property will not only cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation but also redefine luxury hospitality in the city with its design, experiences, and service philosophy. This milestone reinforces our commitment to expanding in strategic markets that align with India’s evolving travel landscape,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The upcoming hotel strengthens RHG’s association with Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, building on their earlier partnership, Radisson Blu Plaza Resort & Convention Centre, Karjat. “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the Radisson Collection brand to Navi Mumbai. This collaboration represents our shared vision to create a destination that captures the city’s modern spirit while offering an unparalleled hospitality experience. We are confident this hotel will set new benchmarks for luxury in the region,” said Debasish Chakraborty, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

This signing marks a pivotal step in Radisson Hotel Group’s journey to strengthen its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in India. With flagship projects across key metropolitan and emerging hubs, the Group continues to cater to the growing demand for differentiated luxury experiences that blend global sophistication with local character. The Navi Mumbai signing reinforces RHG’s long-term commitment to developing landmark hotels that define the next chapter of India’s premium hospitality landscape.

“This signing is an important step in strengthening our luxury portfolio in Western India and reinforcing our strategic focus to add large hotels at key locations such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai’s growing connectivity and infrastructure make it an ideal location for a flagship Radisson Collection property. The project embodies our vision to collaborate with valued partners in developing landmark hotels that reflect local character while maintaining the brand’s global standards of excellence,” said Davashish Srivastava, Chief Development Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 200 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.