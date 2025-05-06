Radisson Hotel Group signs Radisson Blu Hotel, Siliguri

Aligned with its ambitious expansion plans in Eastern India, Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Siliguri. This signing marks a significant milestone in the Group’s commitment to enhancing its presence at emerging destinations. This will be the Group’s first Radisson Blu hotel and second property in the city, offering an upper upscale hospitality experience to guests. Strategically located on National Highway-10, one of Siliguri’s most prominent arterial roads, the hotel will cater to Siliguri’s growing base of leisure, business, MICE, and wedding travelers.

Set to become a new hospitality landmark, the hotel will offer 105 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites, blending modern aesthetics with the trusted Radisson Blu experience. Guests will be able to indulge in curated culinary offerings in an all-day dining restaurant and a stylish bar. The hotel will also offer exceptional wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, pool with terrace and spa facilities. With expansive banqueting spaces, including a spacious ballroom and multiple meeting rooms, the hotel will be positioned as a preferred destination for large weddings, conferences and social events in Siliguri.

“Radisson Blu Hotel, Siliguri, will be RHG’s second property in the city and we are thrilled to introduce the Radisson Blu brand in Siliguri, the city serving as a vital gateway to Northeast India and neighboring countries. With the signing of this hotel, we are reinforcing our commitment to offering high-quality hospitality experience in key emerging markets across the country. This signing strengthens our presence in West Bengal,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Siliguri’s unique location at the crossroads of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh has made it an economic and logistical hub. The hotel’s proximity to Bagdogra International Airport, New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and major commercial centers such as Webel IT Park Siliguri and City Centre Matigara, ensures seamless access for both domestic and international travelers. Its accessibility and excellent visibility along NH-10 further makes it an ideal choice for transient travelers and destination weddings.

The city is situated near the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land that connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of the country, underscoring its geopolitical significance. Nestled in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Siliguri offers picturesque views and serves as a base for tourists heading to hill stations like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok.

“This signing marks another step in Radisson Hotel Group’s growth strategy across India’s emerging cities with high tourism, logistics, and business potential. Siliguri’s rising prominence as a trade corridor and regional economic driver makes it a natural fit for our expansion. Radisson Blu Hotel, Siliguri is envisioned to deliver a globally consistent yet locally resonant experience in an evolving market,” said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director, Development, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Radisson Hotel Group for our second hotel project in the state. With the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Siliguri, our vision is to bring a world-class hospitality experience that aligns with the city’s growing aspirations. This hotel is set to redefine standards in luxury and service, becoming a defining landmark for years to come,” said Sushil Agarwal, Managing Partner, SKA Lumina Developers.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while providing dominant presence in domestic markets across the country. RHG has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.