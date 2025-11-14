Radisson Hotel Group to open its first two Radisson Individuals hotels in the Nordics, Magic Kloverhuset Harbour Hotel, and Magic Hotel Bergen City Center

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of its first two Radisson Individuals hotels in the Nordics. These openings mark the debut of the Radisson Individuals brand in the Nordic region and reinforces Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to offering world-class hospitality in renowned destinations.

A Dual Debut in Bergen

The newly opened Magic Kloverhuset Harbour Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, offers 157 guest rooms, including 137 hotel rooms and 20 apartments. The hotel features Sjø Restaurant & Wine Bar and a stunning rooftop terrace with Sjø Roofgarden Bar, providing panoramic views over Bergen’s harbor. Centrally located on Strandgaten, the hotel sits directly across from the historic waterfront, close to Bryggen and the famous Fish Market.

Just a few steps away, Magic Hotel Bergen City Center, a member of Radisson Individuals, features 90 guest rooms, restaurant Villa Blanca, gastropub Såpas, and a variety of meeting and event spaces.

Located only 100 meters from Vågen and the Fish Market in Bergen’s historic city center, both hotels are within walking distance of shopping areas, restaurants, and key transport connections, including the airport shuttle, Bergen Light Rail to Flesland Airport, and express boats to discover the fjords.

Introducing the Radisson Individuals Hospitality in the Nordics

The openings of the two hotels introduce the Radisson Individuals brand to Norway and the Nordic countries for the very first time. Radisson Individuals is a soft brand offering independent hotels and regional chains the opportunity to join Radisson Hotel Group’s global network and distribution platform, while giving them the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity.

Over 100 hotels across the globe have joined the growing Radisson Individuals network to leverage Radisson Hotel Group’s global recognition and to benefit from the strong halo effect of the Radisson brands. The highest industry standards and training ensure guests can indulge in the flavor and uniqueness of every hotel while enjoying the signature Yes I Can! service that is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s core beliefs.

A Strategic Partnership with Magic Norway

Magic Norway is a Bergen-based hospitality and property group with extensive experience in hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. Their deep knowledge of the local market and commitment to delivering distinctive guest experiences make them an ideal partner for Radisson Hotel Group as it launches the first Radisson Individuals hotels in Norway and the Nordics.

“As international and business travel to Norway continues to grow, we see great potential in our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group,” says Jon Arild Hellebust, Group CEO of Magic Norway. “Radisson Hotel Group has a strong global presence and a highly respected brand, known for its professionalism and quality. By being the first hotels in Norway and the Nordics to launch under this new concept, we hope to attract significant interest from both guests and partners. This partnership will strengthen our distribution and visibility, helping us succeed with our hospitality vision in Bergen – a stunning tourist destination in beautiful Norway”.

“We at Magic Norway are also very proud to have Hotel Director Maud Holdersen leading this exciting collaboration forward,” Hellebust adds.

Maud Haldorsen, Cluster General Manager of Magic Hotels, shares her enthusiasm: “We look forward to continuing our magical culture in a new and refreshed setting. This transformation will enhance our product, elevate the guest experience, and support the development of our dedicated team.”

Leading International Hotel Group

Surrounded by stunning mountains and dramatic fjords, Bergen is a city steeped in history and natural beauty. From the iconic Bryggen Wharf to the scenic Fløibanen funicular, Bergen offers a unique blend of cultural charm and breathtaking views, making it one of Norway’s most treasured destinations. Radisson Hotel Group currently has five properties, and three different brands, in the city, including Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals and the two soon to open Prize by Radisson hotels.

Radisson Hotel Group is the leading international hotel group in the Nordic region, represented with Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, and Park Inn by Radisson hotels across all five countries in the Nordic region. The Group has more than 50 hotels in operation and under development across the Nordic countries.