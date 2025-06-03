Raffles Sentosa Singapore wins two international awards

Just three months after its official opening, Singapore’s first and only all-villa resort Raffles Sentosa Singapore has already won two prestigious international accolades.

These awards reinforce the resort’s status as one of the most exceptional new hotel destinations in the world.

Cluster general manager for Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale said of the double-accolade: “To be recognised on a global stage just three months after opening is a tremendous honour. These accolades reflect the vision, creativity and dedication of everyone who brought this resort to life. We are proud to carry the Raffles legacy forward, right here in the city where it began, while setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality.”

One of the Prix Versailles’ most beautiful hotels in the world

The resort was named to the Prix Versailles 2025 “World’s Most Beautiful Hotels” list, a recognition that celebrates outstanding architecture and design in hospitality.

In fact, Raffles Sentosa Singapore is the only hotel in Singapore to be included among this year’s sixteen global laureates, which also feature renowned properties such as Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai and Al Moudira in Egypt.

The award given by the Prix Versailles, the global architecture and design prize overseen by UNESCO and the International Union of Architects, honours achievements that beautify and improve the living environment, with particular attention to visionary design, cultural relevance, and lasting impact.

Putike’s most anticipated hotel of the year

In addition, Raffles Sentosa Singapore has been named “Most Anticipated Hotel of 2025” by Putike, one of China’s leading travel and hospitality media platforms.

This accolade celebrates the world’s most eagerly awaited hotel openings and recognises properties that set new benchmarks in innovation, design, and guest experience.

As Singapore’s first and only all-villa resort, Raffles Sentosa Singapore offers a new expression of the Raffles experience, one defined by space, nature, and a sense of quiet luxury.

Nestled within 100,000 square metres of tropical greenery, the resort feels a world apart, yet is just minutes from the city.

Its 62 private villas, each with its own pool, expansive living areas, and lush garden views, offer unmatched privacy and serenity, creating a true sanctuary for the modern luxury traveller.