RateHawk and GlobalStar Travel Management ink new agreement

B2B online booking system RateHawk recently signed a strategic partnership with global travel management firm GlobalStar Travel Management.

B2B online booking system RateHawk recently signed a strategic partnership with global travel management firm GlobalStar Travel Management.

By doing so, GlobalStar’s partners around the world now have access to RateHawk’s extensive inventory.

Indeed, RateHawk’s all-in-one system will provide Global Star’s partners over 2.7 million accommodation options, alongside a number of supplementary supplier sources for car rentals, transfers, and train tickets.

Likewise, the platform’s AI-driven tools will prioritise recommendations based on the most

competitive rates available, making it easier for travel managers to efficiently navigate the wide array of available options.

An empowering collaboration

According to Ilya Kravtsov, chief commercial officer at RateHawk’s parent company Emerging Travel Group, this collaboration was designed to further empower GlobalStar partners, increasing their confidence in the daily booking routine.

Kravtsov said: “We source our diverse range of accommodations from not only over 320 suppliers but also more than 130,000 directly contracted properties. This enables us to provide real-time availability status and facilitate faster amendments. Also, our ML-driven pre-book check procedure helps minimise the risk of possible issues, ensuring a smoother experience. Additionally, our dedicated support team is available in 32 languages to assist with any inquiries.”

GlobalTravel’s executive director for IT and supplier relations Julian Russel likewise expressed his enthusiasm over the partnership as the RateHawk system complements his company’s existing GDS-based hotel programme.

Russel said: “RateHawk’s ability to provide ‘prepaid’ and ‘credit’ facilities closes a gap for GlobalStar in supporting our partners in regions where this feature is a ‘must-have’ to manage hotel bookings. Alongside this, the additional flexibility of API integration provides our Partners with an opportunity for deeper integration where required. Initial feedback from our Partners has been extremely positive, and I look forward to engaging closely with the Network in the coming months to share more information.”