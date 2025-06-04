RateHawk Integrates with Lato

RateHawk, an online B2B platform for booking hotels, flights, and transfers, announces its API integration with Lato, a smart travel app designed for industry professionals. This integration enhances the platform by providing Lato users with direct access to RateHawk’s vast inventory of global accommodation options.

This integration reflects RateHawk’s commitment to growth and innovation. It enables travel agents using Lato to benefit from real-time updates on availability and rates, helping them make quick and informed decisions for their clients. The system ensures reliability and rapid responses — even during busy periods — making it a perfect match for the region’s fast-paced travel market.

Wout Klingele, Lato’s Co-Founder, said: “The Lato app empowers travel agents to create, sell, and organize travel effortlessly. With smart features like an AI-powered photo library and the integrated RateHawk platform, agents can quickly build attractive proposals and book accommodations with ease. Thanks to Lato’s advanced use of AI, agents can also generate custom trips, turn documents into interactive travel apps, and streamline their workflow like never before — all supported by a built-in CRM and essential analytics tools.”

Today, more than 100 tech platforms and solutions are connected to RateHawk via API, enabling travel professionals worldwide to access a wide range of products and services seamlessly. This integration continues RateHawk’s mission to equip travel agents with the tools they need to deliver exceptional customer experience.

RateHawk continues to expand its offerings, to ensure that partners have access to the best resources. The platform currently offers 2.7 million hotels and other types of accommodation. Since early 2024, RateHawk has added over 90 global wholesalers — bringing the total to 320 — and signed direct contracts with more than 44,000 properties, for a total of 130,000 contracted accommodations.