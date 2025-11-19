Red Sea International Airport partners with Enova

In line with Veolia's Green Up strategic program and its decarbonization and resource preservation objectives, Enova will deploy sustainable solutions to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of infrastructure.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has signed a multi-year agreement with Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia and a regional leader in integrated energy and facilities management services, to become the airport’s General Facilities Maintenance contractor.

Under the agreement, Enova will take care of all key maintenance and support services across the airport. This includes conducting regular energy audits and indoor air quality assessments to enhance energy and water efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and ensure a comfortable, high-quality experience for all passengers and visitors.

The partnership will create around 250 new jobs in the region, supporting local employment and skills development.

Enova will introduce sustainable practices across the airport’s facilities, such as energy-saving solutions, eco-friendly waste management, and innovative maintenance approaches that help reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. Enova’s role will cover everything from technical maintenance and building systems to cleaning, landscaping, and waste management across both airside and landside areas of the airport.

With a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency, this collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for greener growth and development, while ensuring RSI continues to provide a welcoming, reliable, and world-class travel experience.

Andrew Tyler-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said: “Red Sea International Airport is more than just a transport hub: it’s designed to reflect the very best of hospitality and sustainability. Working with Enova allows us to combine daa International’s operational expertise with their facilities management know-how, making sure every part of the airport – from terminal upkeep to landscaping – delivers a smooth, and environmentally responsible experience for our guests.”

Renaud Capris, CEO of Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, said: “Red Sea International Airport sets a new standard for sustainable aviation, and we’re proud to partner with daa International which oversees operations at Red Sea International Airport, for this landmark project. Enova brings decades of experience in integrated energy and facilities management across 11 airports in the GCC. In line with Veolia's Green Up strategic program, our integrated approach combines energy efficiency with facilities management to reduce environmental impact. By combining smart systems, data-driven maintenance, and sustainable resource management, we will help RSI advance its carbon-neutral ambitions, strengthen operational performance, and support local talent development in line with Vision 2030.”

RSI continues to build partnerships that reinforce its role as a next-generation airport and a critical gateway to one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious tourism destinations. Enova’s involvement marks another important step in shaping the airport into a world-class hub. This agreement reflects Enova’s - which manages 11 airports across the GCC - ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s most significant infrastructure projects and delivering value through operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

