Reece Whitby and Anneke Brown to headline Maximum Occupancy West Coast

The Maximum Occupancy West Coast conference announced that tourism minister Reece Whitby and Tourism Western Australia’s Anneke Brown will lead its illustrious line-up of speakers.

The Maximum Occupancy West Coast conference announced that tourism minister Reece Whitby and Tourism Western Australia’s Anneke Brown will lead its illustrious line-up of speakers.

The event is slated for 12th June at the Pan Pacific Perth and will bring together key figures from the accommodation, hotel and hospitality industries across Western Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Following a highly successful inaugural event in 2024, this year’s conference will be even bigger, with an exciting lineup of keynote speakers and panelists.

Whitby will deliver the opening keynote, highlighting the WA Government’s renewed commitment to driving growth and innovation in WA’s tourism and accommodation sectors.

Brown, on the other hand, will share insights on tourism investment attraction initiatives into the WA accommodation sector, how Tourism WA’s events strategy is driving accommodation bookings, and how WA’s top visitor markets stay and play in the state.

Aside from Whitby and Browne, the conference will feature over 20 expert speakers from across Western Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, representing the full spectrum of the accommodation industry from hoteliers, technology innovators, AI experts to social media giants such as TikTok

What’s on the agenda for this year?

State of the Nation and WA Economic Outlooks



AI, Automation, and how to best use it



Driving Direct Bookings



Events and How they Drive Bookings

Sustainability and ESG: A New Era of Traveller Expectations



The Rise of Alternative Accommodations and Hybrid Stays



With such a slate, Maximum Occupancy West Coast provides a unique platform for accommodation and hospitality professionals across the sector to connect, share knowledge, and explore the future of accommodation and hospitality tourism in the region.