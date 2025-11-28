Regal Hotels extends a helping hand to Hong Kong’s fire victims

Regal Hotels International is doing its part to help those affected by the catastrophic Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

In a statement released today, 28th November, officials at the hospitality management company declared: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the recent fire in Tai Po. At Regal Hotels International, we sincerely pledge to extend our support and assistance to offer comfort and support during this difficult time.”

To aid those affected by the blaze, Regal is providing 160 complimentary guest rooms located across various areas in Hong Kong for two weeks, and these accommodations include full board.

Likewise, provided rooms include accessible and pet-friendly options for those in serious need of a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Regal Riverside Hotel in Shatin will also be offering complimentary dining services to those affected and has opened its in-house Study Hub as a supportive shared space for residents, particularly students in need.

Hand in hand

Regal also supports related initiatives under the Bodhi Love Foundation (BLF) to actively reach out to primary schools and kindergartens in Tai Po to provide emergency assistance of HK$2,000 for each child.

This initiative aims to help parents quickly acquire essential learning supplies, enabling children to resume their normal routines as soon as possible.

Beginning next week, BLF will host a six-week mindfulness training course at Regal Riverside Hotel to nurture the emotional well-being of both parents and children during this challenging period.

Officials concluded their statement regarding the matter by saying: “Together, we hope to alleviate the burdens faced by those impacted by this tragedy. Let us unite in love and care as we navigate this challenging period.”