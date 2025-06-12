 Regent Seven Seas Cruises raises the bar for onboard luxury with the Skyview Regent Suite

Regent Seven Seas Cruises raises the bar for onboard luxury with the Skyview Regent Suite

The world’s leading ultra luxury cruise line recently revealed the largest ultra luxury suite in history

Luxury Travel
United States

Regent Seven Seas Cruises proudly unveiled the Skyview Regent Suite, the largest all-inclusive, ultra luxury cruise ship suite in history. 

This exceptional set of accommodations will sit right on top of the brand’s newest ship, the Seven Seas Prestige.

The 8,794 sq ft Skyview Regent Suite is one of 12 suite categories onboard Seven Seas Prestige.

Magnificence on the water

This offers privileged guests panoramic ocean views and an extraordinary array of features, including 3,703 square feet of wraparound balcony space, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, an elegant living room, a floating natural stone staircase.

Key amenities include a private in-suite elevator, a personal gym and sauna, an expansive walk-in closet, and a formal in-suite dining area complemented by a glass-enclosed bar.

Guests booked in the suite also get exclusive access to The Study, a private dining venue for up to 12 guests, located on Deck 11, nestled between restaurants, Chartreuse and Prime 7.

Regent’s chief luxury officer Jason Montague said of the suite: “We are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise. At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare."

Montague added that the ship’s 12 suite categories, including the Skyview Regent Suite, will offer guests a once-in-a-lifetime way to experience the world, with all the comfort, elegance, and Heartfelt Hospitality that defines Regent.

Elegance by design

Accommodating up to six guests, the 8,794 square feet Skyview Regent Suite is a masterpiece of refined design and meticulous craftsmanship. 

Every element, from integrated edge lighting to custom-designed furnishings and a harmonious blend of materials, has been thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere of understated elegance. 

As the most spacious suite ever conceived by Studio DADO, the designer of many of the ship’s spaces, the Skyview Regent Suite embraces sophistication, brought to life through clean architectural lines and a tranquil palette of neutral tones with pops of colour.

According to Studio DADO senior associate Elias Sol: “In the Skyview Regent Suite, we aimed to capture the essence of modern Italian design, combining clean, elegant lines with exquisite craftsmanship to create a truly unforgettable experience.”

What to expect from the Skyview Regent Suite

Upon entry, guests are greeted by a grand foyer featuring sculptural leather wall elements and integrated lighting, leading into a reception area anchored by a dramatic floating natural stone staircase and a private in-suite elevator. 

The main level centers around a formal dining area, flanked by built-in serving credenzas and a cozy library-style seating nook. 

A dramatic skylight draws in natural light and amplifies the suite’s breathtaking forward-facing views. A sleek ocean-facing bar connects to a spacious living room adorned with a bar cart and plush sofas. A secondary full guest suite completes the lower floor.

The upper level is entirely dedicated to the expansive main suite, beginning with a quiet sitting area that transitions into a serene bedroom where a handcrafted bed by renowned Italian bedmaker Flou faces the sea for uninterrupted views. 

The spa-inspired main bathroom offers twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, sauna, and an immense walk-in shower. 

A large walk-in wardrobe, complete with a central island and glass-front cabinetry, provides ample storage in a boutique-style setting.

Additional features include a private gym outfitted with multifunctional training equipment, a stationary bike, yoga space, and dedicated massage room.

Through these exceptional features, Regent offers its guests a fully immersive wellness experience without ever leaving their suite.

