Reimagined United Polaris Lounge Opens in Chicago

United has opened its newly renovated and expanded United Polaris lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, offering travelers more space, a modern design and elevated amenities. The United Polaris lounge in Chicago is now 50% larger and features nearly 25,000 sq.-ft. of lounge space, including more than 350 seats for travelers, 50 seats across a larger dining space, a second bar, six additional restrooms, private spaces for relaxation or work, and a range of products curated along with Crate & Barrel – the first and only airline collaboration for the whole home retailer.

United was the first U.S. airline to debut a premium lounge exclusively for international business class travelers with the launch of the United Polaris lounge in 2016 and currently has six of them in the U.S. – more than any other U.S. airline.

“Our vast international network is one of United’s unique strengths, and our United Polaris lounges help set the tone for business class travelers before or after their long-haul flights,” said Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs. “Customers are going to love our new Chicago lounge because it gives them more of all of the things they want most—more space, more amenities, and more dining options—and we’ll carry this new elevated design into future lounge openings and renovations across our United Polaris lounge portfolio.”

The reopening of the United Polaris lounge in Chicago marks the airline’s latest investment in its network of clubs and lounges. Since 2022, United has opened or renovated a total of nine United ClubSM locations across its system, including the recent opening of United Club Fly in Houston. In 2025, the airline will open a new dining room in the United Polaris lounge in Newark and a renovated and expanded United Club in Denver’s B West Terminal, which will complete its plan to redesign every United Club at Denver. Internationally, United plans to reopen the United Club in Hong Kong. In 2026, United will open a new United Club in San Francisco and its largest-ever United Club in Houston.

More Dining and Beverage Options

With the addition of a second bar in the newly renovated United Polaris lounge, United is the first and only U.S. airline to offer two full-service bars in a business class lounge. There are now more than 25 bar seats with an option to takeaway a drink to another seating area and a menu of top-shelf liquor, premium wines, non-alcoholic beverages and more. The new, second bar is a speakeasy-style space with a selection of premium wine and champagne options, such as Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut, and Chicago-inspired cocktails, including the Second City Sour featuring Rittenhouse Rye, Malort, Lemon, Egg White and Lingua Franca Pinot Noir.

The renovated lounge also features a larger dining area with more than 50 seats – nearly tripling the amount of dining seats – where travelers can order à la carte meals with curated premium food and beverages, including Prosciutto Parmigiano Crostini, Shrimp, Scallop, Spring Vegetable Risotto and Aperol Spritz cake.

In addition to a la carte dining, customers can enjoy a hot buffet with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, mezze station with lemon honey whipped ricotta, flatbreads and more, and snacks served at both bars like premium nuts, mediterranean olives and a charcuterie board.

Chicago-Inspired Design and Decor from Crate & Barrel

Inspired by the local region, the renovated United Polaris lounge reflects the Chicago area by celebrating the city’s architecture and unique geography. United worked with Johalla Projects, an art curatorial collective in Chicago, to showcase artwork from nine Chicago-based artists on a range of pieces, including print photography, paintings, collages and more that highlight the region.

To elevate the lounge experience, dinnerware and decor is provided by Crate & Barrel. Marking Chicago-based Crate & Barrel’s first-ever collaboration with an airline, United worked with the retailer’s in-house design and business sales teams to curate timeless pieces that elevate the traveler experience. From Crate & Barrel’s classic Marin dinnerware and new Tuscan Marble collection, to colors of Le Creuset that are exclusive to the retailer, every detail was chosen to enhance both form and function.

United’s Continued Investment in Clubs and Lounges

United is the world’s largest airline* with the most extensive international network, offering approximately 500 daily flights to and from 150 international destinations for travelers around the world. As part of the airline’s commitment to grow its network and bring travelers to new destinations, United is investing in renovating and expanding its portfolio of United Club locations and United Polaris lounges.

United is Chicago’s Hometown Airline®, a central hub for nonstop connections across the globe. As demand for international travel continues to grow in Chicago, customers can enjoy the upgraded United Polaris lounge when traveling nonstop to 15 destinations in Europe, as well as nonstop to Asia and South America – continents where United offers the only U.S. carrier service. With the continued interest and future growth of long haul flying, the revamped United Polaris lounge provides a premium experience for travelers to refresh and refuel before or after their flight.

The United Polaris lounge in Chicago is located in Terminal 1 near gate C18, and it’s open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT daily. International customers traveling in United Polaris and premium Star Alliance cabins can access the United Polaris lounge at locations in Chicago, Houston, Washington D.C., New York/Newark, San Francisco and Los Angeles.