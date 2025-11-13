Relish ‘Under-the-Radar’ Activities and Eats to Enjoy this Riyadh Season 

Last month marked the return of Riyadh Season, one of the world’s largest entertainment and events festivals - transforming the Saudi capital with dedicated pop-up zones, like Boulevard City, and a packed calendar of world-class events, ranging from WWE’s Royal Rumble to MDL Beast Soundstorm. But beyond its headline shows and mega zones lie another side to the city: rooftop cafés, desert adventures and creative spaces that reveal Riyadh’s cool, contemporary spirit. As the 2025–26 Riyadh Season unfolds, visitors can delight in marquee events and the city’s evergreen entertainment offerings alongside an alternative side to the capital - one that blends heritage with innovation, and tradition with creativity in a way that is unmistakably Saudi.

Art and Design

Riyadh is where futuristic architecture and natural beauty meet, and there is no better place to see the city’s futuristic skyscrapers blend into desert sands than at the Kingdom Centre Sky Bridge. Not one for the faint-hearted, this property is suspended nearly 300 metres above the city, and at just 25SAR (approximately £5), a steal.

For those feeling architecturally enthused, explore other design highlights of the of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) including the Zaha Hadid–designed KAFD metro station, and the KAFD Grand Mosque. This ornate building is designed to resemble a desert rose and blends practicality, such as petals which act as shades, with purpose: at ground level, small windows are designed with multiple layers of Arabic calligraphy of verses from the Quran. Archinations offer specialist architectural tours throughout Saudi, including the KAFD as well as other areas of Riyadh.

Creative Riyadh also thrives in JAX District, a collection of warehouses turned into artist studios and design showrooms, alongside galleries like Lakum Artspace and Naila Gallery. Here you will find Riyadh’s cool, creative scene – hanging out at gallery openings, fashion pop-ups and movie screenings in a chic industrial setting.

Retail Therapy

Wander shimmering alleys at Souq Al Zal where you will find all sorts of Saudi antiquities, from antique carpets to funky 70’s gold and silver jewelry. Bargaining is part of the experience and a glimpse into the city’s trading traditions. Or take a riffle through the stalls at New Haraj Market- known as the heart of Riyadh’s thrifting scene, this is where you can source eclectic, vintage treasures to take home. Or for a more curated experience, hit Urbn Lot. A newer spot in Riyadh, this has become a go-to destination for sourcing high-end and designer vintage pieces.

Not into vintage or thrifting? Fear not, Riyadh has many of cool concept stores kitted out with local brands to explore - Savage blends modern streetwear with traditional sedu embroidery and hand-woven designs, while SK Concept Store sells local fashion designers, such as House of Cenmar and BO Factor.

A Breath of Fresh Air

Escape the city for a day to marvel at the surrounding landscapes. For breathtaking beauty, vertiginous drops and a truly unique spot for envy-inducing holiday snaps, take a daytrip from the city to hike to the Tuwaiq escarpment. A famous route for ridge walking, the cliff peak at the end of the Tuwaiq Mountains will reward brave hikers with magnificent views across the mountains and rolling desert dunes below.

Best enjoyed as the desert sun and temperatures dip, spend golden hour cycling on one of many Riyadh’s many dedicated cycling, such as urban oasis The Promenade, or along waterways in lush, tree-lined Wadi Hanifah, which both form parts of Sports Boulevard, set to become the world’s longest continuous bike path.

Drink, Dine and Dance

For a taste of authentic Saudi hospitality, don’t miss Al Najd Village. Classic dishes like jareesh (a cracked wheat porridge slow-cooked with meat and spices) and margoog (a hearty stew of vegetables and thin flatbread pieces simmered together) are served in a warm and friendly setting, designed to feel like a traditional Saudi home. For a more contemporary take on local favourites try Meez, a modern Saudi restaurant that elevates traditional dishes with creative twists.

For something a bit more unusual, try exclusive Attaché in the diplomatic quarter, from the team behind music festival MDL BEAST. Tucked behind the embassies and set in former stables, this spot boasts retro interiors, sprawling grounds and a menu which fuses international flavours and farm-to-table flair. After dinner, head to sister venue, Unstable, where you can dance into the early hours. As with all diplomatic dealings, just ensure you don’t forget to apply for your Unstable VISA, for effortless entry.

Those who like their meals with a side of history, Saudi sisters and food bloggers Sarah and Aljohara (Two Boots and a Farwa) run food tours around Riyadh old town, where you can try local delicacies in situ for an authentic taste of local culture.