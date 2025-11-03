Republic of Türkiye Celebrates 102nd National Day with a Grand Reception in India

The Republic of Türkiye celebrated its 102nd National Day with an elegant reception hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to India, H.E. Mr. Ali Murat Ersoy, and Mrs. Fazilet Ersoy, at their residence in New Delhi on 29 October 2025. The event marked the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye, commemorating the nation’s proud history, remarkable progress, and vibrant cultural richness.

The evening brought together around 500 guests, including more than 50 Chiefs of Diplomatic Missions and their members, representatives from India’s business, cultural, and media circles, former bureaucrats, and Turkish citizens. H.E. Mr. Ali Murat Ersoy and Mrs. Fazilet Ersoy personally welcomed their guests, fostering a warm and intimate atmosphere that reflected the strong and enduring bonds between Türkiye and India.

The celebrations began with the national anthems of India and Türkiye, followed by the reading of a message from the President of the Republic of Türkiye. In his address, Ambassador Ersoy highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two nations.

Commenting on the event, Ali Murat Ersoy said, “The potential of the relationship far outweighs the current level of engagement. We must and will continue to work on it. Furthermore, as key players in our respective regions, we can work together to promote connectivity, stability, and peace. By aligning our efforts on global issues, we can amplify our voices and contribute to a more secure and sustainable world.”

The evening also featured a lively raffle draw offering flight tickets and tour packages from Turkish Airlines, IndiGo, and several travel companies, adding a cheerful and interactive element to the occasion.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience of Türkiye's rich cultural heritage. Mesmerising Turkish classical and folk music set the tone, while an exquisite selection of authentic Turkish cuisine was served. The culinary delights included signature dishes such as kebap, döner, Turkish mezzes prepared with premium olive oil, traditional baklava, and Turkish ice cream. Prepared under the guidance of Turkish culinary experts, the spread showcased the depth and diversity of Turkish gastronomy.