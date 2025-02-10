Emirates is advancing its fleet operations by implementing Airbus’s Skywise Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+) predictive maintenance system and Core X3 analytics platform. The adoption of these state-of-the-art technologies aims to optimize aircraft reliability and improve operational efficiency across the airline’s Airbus A380 and A350 fleet.

The Skywise Fleet Performance+ system allows Emirates Engineering teams to monitor real-time aircraft performance, detect potential issues mid-flight, and execute proactive maintenance actions during turnarounds, reducing unscheduled downtime.

Ahmed Safa, Head of Emirates Engineering, emphasized: “Our focus on operational reliability and customer satisfaction drives us to integrate cutting-edge technology. Skywise Fleet Performance+ will transform our maintenance strategies into precision-led processes.”

Airbus VP for Customer Services Africa and the Middle East, Laurent Negre, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Emirates in implementing Skywise Fleet Performance+, enhancing fleet efficiency and ensuring top-tier passenger experiences.”

Emirates continues to innovate in aircraft maintenance, with ongoing projects including drone-assisted inspections and the exploration of virtual and augmented reality applications for engineering tasks.