‘Riviera Travel’ showcases Sri Lanka to 30 Top Travel Agents

Riviera Travel has just returned from its largest-ever fam trip, offering 30 top-performing travel agents the opportunity to experience the magic of Sri Lanka first-hand.

Hosted by Claire Hills, Alex Davies, and Belle Whitehurst of Riviera Travel, the 11-day educational journey was awarded to agents who were among the first to complete Riviera Explorer the company’s new e-learning platform launched in October 2024 following a £350,000 investment. The agents selected also demonstrated strong engagement with the Riviera brand and a clear passion for selling Riviera cruises and tours.

The Riviera Travel mega fam trip to Sri Lanka was attended by representatives from a wide range of travel agencies and consultancies, including:

The trip was designed to mirror Riviera’s signature Sri Lanka itinerary, allowing participants to fully experience the product they sell, with no outside sponsorship, ensuring a true Riviera experience from start to finish.

Highlights of the trip included visits to four UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Golden Temple of Dambulla, the sacred city of Kandy, Sigiriya Rock Fortress, and the historic Galle Fort. Agents explored Kandy in depth, including the famed Temple of the Tooth and a guided tour of the stunning Royal Botanical Gardens. The itinerary also allowed time to relax with two days on Sri Lanka’s pristine tropical beaches.

Participants visited the Elephant Transit Home, where orphaned elephants are cared for before being released back into the wild, and embarked on an exhilarating 4x4 safari in Yala National Park, renowned for its leopards, elephants, and rich biodiversity. A guided tour through the tea-growing regions of Nuwara Eliya included a traditional Ceylon tea tasting, while a climb of the 5th-century Sigiriya Rock offered breathtaking views and a look into the ancient Royal Palace and Citadel. Throughout the journey, scenic drives revealed Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, from verdant tea estates and shimmering rice paddies to lush spice plantations and swaying coconut groves.

Though slightly condensed from the full Riviera itinerary, the 11-day trip included exclusive experiences to reward the agents' achievements while capturing a real taste of Riviera’s Sri Lankan trip.

Claire Hills, Head of Trade Partnerships at Riviera Travel, commented:"This fam trip was about more than showcasing a destination – it was about celebrating the agents who’ve shown outstanding commitment to understanding and championing our brand. We wanted them to truly experience the Riviera difference, and Sri Lanka was the perfect backdrop for that."

Feedback from agents who attend the trip is shared below:

Heidi Frith, Independent Travel Agent said: "As a solo traveller myself, I can wholeheartedly say – just GO! I recently experienced the Sri Lanka for Solo Travellers tour and absolutely loved it. It’s truly designed with solo travellers in mind. Not confident about getting to the airport? No problem – book the concierge door-to-door pick-up and travel stress-free.

Worried about the airport or long-haul flight? Don’t be! A friendly Riviera rep meets you at the airport, and you'll start connecting with fellow travellers straight away.

Nervous about meeting people? Honestly, there’s no need. The Tour Manager does a brilliant job of helping everyone mingle, and with such a great mix of people, you're bound to find like-minded friends.Whether you're into history, culture, wildlife, or adventure – you’ll find your tribe on this trip!"

Hannah Blackmore from Cruise365 said: 'Sri Lanka was without a doubt one of the best countries I have ever visited (if not the best!) This experience however, wouldn't have been the same if I wasn't on a tour with Riviera. On a tour with Riviera every detail is thoughtfully arranged, from comfortable transport and hand picked accommodations to expert tour managers and well paced itineraries. There was so many highlights of the trip, however if I did have to choose one it definitely had to be Yala National Park! This day was simply life changing, and was one of the best days of my life. With a Riviera tour, you get so much included in such a short space of time, and you are truly immersed into the destination. Each day was filled with vibrancy and excitement, and the tour was ran to perfection by the local tour guide and our tour manager. This experience has made the decision even easier to choose Riviera as one of our preferred operators as it gave a true insight to how amazing their product truly is. This tour completely exceeded all my expectations of Sri Lanka, but this is more a testament to Riviera Travel who have curated the perfect itinerary which is suitable for any traveller.'

Karen, Altham Travel said: “I would like to thank you all again for the amazing opportunity! I really did had the best time and I can't wait for our clients to experience a tour or cruise with you soon!

Ruth Harper – Travel Counsellors said: “The whole tour was amazing and so well organised, but to have experienced a tour for the first time and see how well organised it was with luggage, will definitely help me to sell Riviera to my clients. It will really help me address any concerns they might have about moving from one hotel to another. The tour would definitely help me to sell Riviera tours to solo travellers as that’s how we experienced Sri Lanka, by having our own rooms.”

Mary Barnes, Travel by Hannah said: “Before the trip, Sri Lanka wasn't somewhere I knew a lot about, and it really exceeded any of my expectations. The group was amazing, as well as you guys from Riviera, and it will be a trip I will never forget. Every customer that comes into the shop now, I'm trying to promote Sri Lanka to, as I feel like it's a destination that people don't really think of them are aware of how much there is to do and see there. It's so difficult to pick a favourite part of the trip, but I think it would have the be the afternoon safari and seeing the 3 leopards interacting. Having not seen any leopards in the morning, I was really thinking we wouldn't see any, so this was just incredible to see. I also really liked how much the tour had plenty of free time built around all of the activities. It was the perfect mixture of exploring and chilling, in my opinion.”

"Sri Lanka was my first visit to Asia, and while I initially felt apprehensive about immersing myself in a new and unfamiliar culture, traveling with Riviera completely transformed the experience into one that was both enjoyable and unforgettable. I felt safe and well cared for throughout the journey. Our tour manager's extensive experience and in-depth knowledge provided great reassurance, while our local guide was exceptional—offering valuable insights into Sri Lanka's rich history and heritage.

The tour itself was thoughtfully curated, striking a perfect balance between cultural exploration and relaxation.

Based on my experience, I would confidently recommend and sell a Riviera escorted tour to my clients without hesitation"